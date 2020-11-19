Fiat & Kaluza Team Up For Greener & Cheaper Charging In UK

November 19th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Many electric vehicle drivers go electric because they want cleaner air and a stable, livable climate. Those who buy electric vehicles for other reasons can also appreciate clean air and a stable, livable climate. A new partnership between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Kaluza is now aiming to make EV life even cleaner and greener with a smart charging initiative in the UK.

Some Fiat 500 EV drivers in the UK will be picked to participate in a trial program in the UK in which they will be able to better pinpoint their charging to times when green energy is more prevalent on the grid. They can also get their charging done at times when electricity is cheaper. “The innovative direct-to-car technology will leverage live data from local grid operators to shift car charging to times when carbon intensity is lowest and energy is cheapest, without the need for a separate smart charge point,” a news release states.

The trial will take place in the first half of next year, 2021, and participants will provide feedback through private forums.

“The agreement with Kaluza to explore smart charging technologies represents an excellent opportunity to reduce vehicles’ charging costs and subsequently the total cost of ownership,” Roberto Di Stefano, Head of e-Mobility for the EMEA Region at FCA, said. “Furthermore, this innovation will allow our Fiat 500 EV customers to experience the benefits without the need to install specific charging equipment.”

This is the kind of smart-charging innovation that I have to expect becomes the norm in time. It appears to be fairly easy once you’ve got the software worked out, and who doesn’t want to charge their EV at a lower cost on greener electricity? It seems that a successful trial should lead to fast rollout across Fiat electric vehicles and more broadly across other brands. In the real distant future, of course, 100% of electricity will be from renewables. However, even then, it would surely improve grid efficiency and reduce the need for other energy infrastructure indefinitely.

“Collaboration between the transport and energy sectors will be crucial for the UK to reach net-zero emissions. We are excited to be working with FCA, a company that combines a unique automotive history with an ambitious vision for the future of e-Mobility. Together, we are putting a truly innovative technology in the hands of drivers, allowing them to unlock the full value of their electric vehicle and become active participants in a decarbonized energy future,” Sara Wood, CEO at Kaluza, said.

Image courtesy of FCA











Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode