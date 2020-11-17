California School District Latest To Order Electric School Buses

November 17th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

It used to be months between stories about electric school buses. Now it’s becoming days! The latest piece of news in this sector is that Thermalito Union Elementary School District in California has bought 6 electric school buses from GreenPower, via GreenPower national distributor Creative Bus Sales.

The electric school bus model they ordered is called the B.E.A.S.T. Here are a handful of specs and facts on the B.E.A.S.T.:

194.5 kWh battery pack

150 miles of range

Type D bus

20 kW charging via J1772

CCS1 fast charging capability

air ride suspension

pass through storage

air disk brakes.

“Butte County Air Quality Management District (AQMD) will be funding the purchase of one school bus through their clean vehicle incentive program,” GreenPower writes. “AQMD’s mission is to protect the community and the environment of Butte County from the harmful effects of air pollution. Their clean vehicle incentive programs offer grants to aid in the reduction of emissions and the impact of air quality.”

The other 5 buses will be funded through the California Clean Energy Jobs Act (CEC) Prop 39 — just a small portion of the $1.7 billion that CEC Prop 39 has put into “energy efficiency upgrades, clean energy generation measures, and zero emissions transportation.”











