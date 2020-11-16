Hyundai Jumps Into Ionity

November 16th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Hyundai Motor Group has joined the European ultrafast charging network Ionity. The Ionity charging network is one of the most useful and widespread in charging networks in Europe, created to provide a Supercharger-like network for non-Tesla electric vehicles.

Becoming a shareholder and strategic partner in Ionity, Hyundai and Kia are providing extra funding to help the network grow faster. So, Hyundai and Kia electric vehicle drivers who charge on the Ionity network will get the extra satisfaction of knowing that they are helping to expand EV charging infrastructure across Europe and entice more people to join the electric vehicle movement.

While the Ionity network isn’t quite as extensive and convenient (or as cheap) as the Tesla Supercharging network, one big benefit that is often forgotten is the Ionity chargers are providing electricity from 100% renewable energy (through some calculus or another). It must be a special feeling for an EV driver charging on the Ionity network to know that all the electricity going into their car is essentially from green energy.

“For Hyundai and Kia, product and customer experience is closely related to convenience and real benefits. By investing in IONITY, we are now part of one of the most comprehensive charging infrastructure networks in Europe,” says Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor Group. “We are committed to provide holistic solutions to make it easier than ever for people to make the switch to eco-mobility.”

“With the addition of Hyundai Motor Group, we welcome aboard a committed partner with international experience in the field of electric mobility,” says Michael Hajesch, CEO of IONITY. “From today, we will jointly pursue the goal of educating people about e-mobility and promoting innovations in this area in order to make traveling with electric vehicles the new normal, especially on long journeys.”

The list of partners in the IONITY joint venture now include BMW Group, Mercedes-Benz AG, Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen Group (including Audi and Porsche), and Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai and Kia). IONITY is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and also has an office in Oslo, Norway.









