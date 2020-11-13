Tesla Batteries Get 2nd Life In Electric Sightseeing Boat

November 13th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

As more and more Teslas get old (or get into accidents), there are more and more Tesla batteries available for new purposes. One clever use is as batteries in electric boats. In Sweden, the sightseeing boat Sylvia is powered by second-life Tesla batteries that were combined for 190 kWh of energy storage capacity.

The VasaTour boat takes tourists by the famous Swedish warship Vasa.

“Tour company EcoSightseeing and the concept of the Sylvia were launched in 2019 after a chance meeting on a Swedish commuter ferry. Skipper Elias Nilsson started telling a passenger, Erling Matz, about his dream of a boat tour that would follow the route of the Vasa and relate the saga of the ship for visitors along the way. The Vasa was setting off for combat in Poland in 1628, but started floundering on her maiden voyage and sank in Stockholm harbour less than 1500 metres – 1 mile – from dock,” PlugBoats writes.

“Little did he know that Erling was so interested because he is a naval history expert and former information manager at the city’s Vasa Museum, one of Sweden’s most popular attractions, with 1.5 million visitors each year. He loved Nilsson’s concept and so they began to pursue the dream of EcoSightseeing Tours.”

The tour launched in June 2019 and now has a total of 138 reviews, a 5 star rating, and is recommended by 98% of customers.

Aside from the 190 kWh battery capacity, Sylvia has an 85kW motor. The boat can reportedly cruise for 14 hours before needing to charge up the batteries again.

“The cells are housed in specially designed, waterproof and gas-tight aluminum containers under the boat’s bench seats. The passengers can look forward to hearing the story of the Vasa without the noise and rumblings of a diesel motor.”

