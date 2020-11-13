Have An Electric Boat? How About An Electric Boat Supercharger?

November 13th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

We’ve had a stream of electric boat stories recently (no pun intended), but something that has never crossed our desk or my mind before is electric boat charging stations. One company was, though.

Vita, an electric boat powertrain and fully electric yacht company, has introduced Vita superPower dockside superchargers for electric boats.

These are 150 kW charging stations. They can cut charging time down from 6 hours to 1 hour.

On its website, Vita notes that there are superPower charging stations at ports in Monaco, Cannes, St.Tropez. More installations are currently planned for the South of France.

The company providing the housing for these chargers is called Hydro, and it is using recycled CIRCAL aluminium. (It uses no less than 75% recycled post-consumer scrap.) “Hydro CIRCAL is a perfect fit to the high standards Vita is setting,” says Luca Bertola, Hydro’s Managing Director Extruded Solution Italy.

Hydro says that it supplies “cruise ships, ferries, yachts and other vessel types” with thousands of tonnes of aluminum each year.

“Hydro will deliver the complete structure, including all the machining, accessories (gaskets, hinges, locking system) and the surface finishing, in addition to technical and design support.”

“We have a responsibility to ensure the environmental impact of all our products is minimal, which is why we partnered with Hydro on this project. By using Hydro CIRCAL for the construction of the unit, the carbon footprint of superPower is significantly reduced,” says Rory Trahair, CEO of Vita.









