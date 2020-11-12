MG On Track To +50% Plugin Vehicles In 2021

November 12th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Everyone wants to read about Tesla, but we’ve got some exciting electric vehicle news from other automakers as well that demonstrated a quick transition underway in the automotive market. The historically British company MG (now owned by a Chinese firm) is one of the quickest to electrify. A recent news release indicated that 66.6% of MG vehicles being imported at the Portbury Docks in Bristol, England, have been electric vehicles or plugin vehicles lately. That’s higher than the company’s plugin share for the year, but it shows where the company is headed.

MG expects that more than 50% of its vehicle sales will be plugin vehicles in 2021. The company has 112 dealers across the UK right now, but is expanding further this year, and presumably next year as well if sales continue going well.

The plugin models currently gobbling up the sales are the MG ZS EV, the new MG5 EV, and MG HS Plug-in models.

MG5 EV. Image courtesy MG.

“Not only is it hugely significant that we have brought our biggest ever shipment of cars into the UK to meet burgeoning demand,” Daniel Gregarious, MG’s Head of Sales & Marketing, said, referring to a recent shipment of 2,031 vehicles, “but it is incredible that two-thirds of those vehicles on board the ship had an electrified drivetrain.”

At the beginning and the end of September, we wrote about the hot new MG5, which offers more than 200 miles of real-world range, a 10–80% charge in just 35 minutes, and an on-the-road price of just £24,495. “The price point is on par with best selling ICE estate rivals like the VW Golf, Ford Focus and Toyota Corolla, but with very much lower running costs, higher long term reliability, a longer 7 year warranty. This electric MG will also have much better value retention as the end of the ICE-age approaches,” Max Holland writes.

MG ZS EV. Image courtesy MG.

For a closer look at MG’s revival, read Maarten Vinkhuyzen’s piece: “MG Is Back From The Grave In Full Frontal Attack On European Car Market.” For an exclusive dive into some of the financial reasons why MG electric vehicles are popping in the UK, and why electric vehicles are now so cost-competitive there in general, see:











