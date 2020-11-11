Vauxhall Pushing The Corsa-e — 48 Hour Test Drives, Car Art

November 11th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The best way to get people to buy electric cars has long been clear — let them drive one. And the more time they have in the seat, the better. Going back to a gasoline or diesel car after driving electric for a while is shocking. The fossil tech suddenly feels 100 years old, totally out of date.

Vauxhall recently trialled an effort to capitalize on that potential. In the UK, you could test drive a Corsa-e for 48 hours in the latter part of October. That’s a clincher. If you have 48 hours with a good electric car, you’re going to want to keep it.

For some reason, the offer only lasted until November 1, after the announced was made on October 21. I’m not sure if that’s even long enough to get the word around, but it must have simulated some number of sales of the £27,655 OTR (post-Plugin Car Grant) Corsa-e. Perhaps, if the special test drive offer was effective, Vauxhall will revive it in the future.

The Corsa-e is no Tesla Model 3, but it’s got some decent specs and I think an attractive design. Here are some key specs:

50 kWh battery

209 miles of range

100 kW superfast charging (80% charge in 30 minutes if conditions are good)

“Vauxhall offers with the Corsa-e a free six-month subscription to the Polar public charging network, the UK’s largest public charging network with more than 7,000 charging points nationwide. Vauxhall is also offering buyers a PCH rental at £275 with an advance of £2,200.”

Vauxhall also hired some “up-and-coming illustrators” to make some artwork to popularize the Corsa-e a bit more. You can view these here.

“Vauxhall Motors has partnered with 24 British Illustrators to bring colour and creativity to the electric vehicle industry. The campaign aims to show that Vauxhall’s first fully electric car is accessible, attainable and fun,” Vauxhall writes.

Top photo courtesy Vauxhall











Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episodes