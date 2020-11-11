DIY Tesla Cybertruck With Cardboard, + Cybertruck Updates

November 11th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

YouTuber Liberman, who shares videos of his home projects — ranging from various models of agriculture machinery to toy machines — has shared a special do-it-yourself (DIY) project that CleanTechnica readers may like: a cardboard Tesla Cybertruck.

At first glance, you can imagine what a tan Cybertruck would look against a desert landscape, or at least what one looks like if you’ve taken it mudding. (For those who don’t know, mudding is a Southern thing. You just go out in the mud in your truck or 4×4 vehicle and spin in the mud until the truck is covered in mud. Another form of this is that you do it with passengers in the bed of the truck.)

The video starts with quick measurements and assembly of the cardboard Cybertruck, wiring the wheels, and using toothpicks, glue, and popsicle sticks to pull it all together. A quick bit of embellishing with a marker, red and white paper trim, and the result was a work of engineering art. He even had a toy ATV that he used as a prop.

Cybertruck Updates

Well, it’s basically a tank from the future that’s road-legal, so yeah — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2020

A few days ago, Elon Musk shared on Twitter that, in about a month or so, there will be new updates to the Tesla Cybertruck. He originally tweeted that the Tesla Texas team is making great progress and that the Gigafactory in Texas will be an ass-kicker. Twitter user Avocady asked if the Cybertruck would be an ass-kicker also, and Elon pointed out that it is a tank from the future that’s road legal.

Wait until you see what Cybertruck will do — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2020

During the Tesla Q3 2020 earnings call a few weeks ago, Pierre Ferragu from New Street Research asked for updates regarding the Cybertruck as well. “And I was wondering how the ramp of that product is looking like. When we should see the product hitting the road? And how fast do you expect to ramp volumes? Then I have a quick follow-up.”

Elon replied that he was actually in the studio recently with Franz and the team. They were looking over some of the improvements to the Cybertruck, and Elon noted that at Tesla the team aims to make the car that is delivered better than the one that is unveiled, something Elon has said for years and longtime fans have seen in action with every model. “Because it always drives me crazy, car companies would unveil these awesome looking cars, like, great, you can’t wait until they make that,” he said. He noted how disappointing it is when that prototype doesn’t come to market and the actual car is much worse. “So, man, we always want to make the car that we deliver be better than the car we unveil. And that’s the goal with the Cybertruck. So, there’s like a lot of small improvements compared to what was unveiled. I think it’s going to be better than what we showed.”

Elon also spoke of the challenges of building a vehicles that is made up of many components that have never been put into a vehicle before — “there are obviously new technologies with the high hardness kind of armored exoskeleton … there’ll probably be some challenges along the way. And, obviously, something that’s extremely high hardness and difficult to scratch or dent is also difficult to form. So, there’s manufacturing challenges there. That’s why it’s so planar.”

From an artistic perspective, the harder and more challenging a piece is, the more the end result is something that is considered one of one’s best pieces or achievements. Challenges help us create better works.









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episodes