A Volkswagen ID.3 Is Covering Nearly Every Kilometer Of Germany!

November 10th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

It’s 2020. Anyone who follows electric vehicles closely knows that a new long-range electric vehicle can get basically anywhere it wants to go. Many normal people, though, still wonder how far an electric car can drive and whether or not it takes a full day or night to charge one up. In order to show how far electric cars can go, how easy it is, and how much fun it can be, a couple of guys (record-holding driver Rainer Zietlow and co-driver Dominic Brüner) have been driving zig-zags and loop de-loops around Germany.

Here are a few screenshots of the map showing where they’ve traveled, at three different zoom levels:

Looks like fun! Actually, when you think about how locked in many of us have been this year, all that travel looks like a dream trip to Disney Universe!

If you go to the website for this extensive road trip, you can actually live vicariously through them a bit. There are tons of great pictures of the various stops along the way. Oh, yeah, this is a two-month journey in which the duo and their ID.3 Pro S will charge at approximately 650 charging stations with more than 60 kW of charging capacity. Yes, 650 stations! (This ID.3 model will has a 77 kWh battery offering 549 km of range, according to the WLTP testing system.)

Basically, if you want to know what charging stations, roads, cities, major and minor landmarks, fun sights, and interesting encounters in Germany look like, here’s your chance.

If that didn’t excite you enough, word is that the drivers are using almost 100% green electricity along the way through Volkswagen’s We Charge service.

Rainer Zietlow may not be a household name for me and you, but he’s apparently well known in the racing world. “In racing circles, Rainer Zietlow has made a name for himself as a long-distance specialist. His worldwide record-breaking projects with Volkswagen models including three World Records and seven long-distance records took him to 130 different countries. His marathon tour, around 20,000 kilometres long, will take him all over Germany.”

For much more, visit: www.id3-deutschlandtour.com









