The Solar Panel Art Series, Underdogs Edition: An Online Exhibition Featuring Vhils & Many Other Visual Artists

November 5th, 2020 by The Beam

The Solar Panel Art Series and BEAM Magazine have invited Underdogs to join their humanitarian efforts with The Solar Panel Art Series – Underdogs Edition online exhibition, which includes specially commissioned works created on used solar panels by the visual artists ±MaisMenos±, Bordalo II, Tamara Alves, Vhils, and Wasted Rita.

The Solar Panel Art Series aligns science and art, creating a platform where renewable energy meets artistic creativity. Transforming solar panels into an artistic medium, this initiative uses art to create a positive impact, promoting social awareness and change. Raising awareness about global energy poverty, it provides funds for those living beyond the energy grid to supply them with clean and reliable light sources.

The Solar Panel Art Series – Underdogs Edition is an online exhibition, and part of the proceeds from sales will be donated to the “Solar Kids School Programme” of the Little Sun Foundation, providing clear, safe and sustainable light in the form of solar lamps to over 2,000 school children and their teachers in Rwanda. Founded in 2016 by the artist Olafur Eliasson, this not-for-profit organisation has been supplying energy, humanitarian relief and improving education, safety, and health for those who live without energy access since its creation in 2016: a foundation for a brighter future.

“An artwork is never just the object; it is also the experience and its contextual impact, how it is used and enjoyed, and how it raises questions and changes ways of thinking and living. The Solar Panel Art Series does exactly that, and it is a great example of how to open up the discussion about renewable energy and the unequal distribution of energy today. In addition, they not only make us think, but also act. The Solar Panel Art Series decided to donate a part of their proceeds to the Little Sun Foundation, in order to bring light and study time to children in rural Rwanda, and we are very grateful for this. Collectively, we can work towards global togetherness and a better future, including energy access for all.” (Olafur Eliasson)

Underdogs press release:

The Solar Panel Art Series returns for its final edition in partnership with urban inspired contemporary art collective, Underdogs featuring unique works created on used solar panels by visual artists ±MaisMenos±, Bordalo II, Tamara Alves, Vhils and Wasted Rita – and aims to raise funds for Olafur Eliasson’s Little Sun Foundation.

Berlin, 2020 – Underdogs becomes the latest art platform to join The Solar Panel Art Series creative humanitarian efforts in supporting Little Sun Foundation combat energy poverty in sub-saharan Africa, by providing school children and teachers living off the energy grid with clean and reliable light sources.

“As COVID continues to test the resilience of socio-political foundations around the world, there has never been a more pressing moment to call for greater social and environmental justice” says Abou Aboughazala, Managing Director of The Solar Panel Art Series.

Almost 1 billion people today live without energy access. By transforming used solar panels into an artistic medium, The Solar Panel Art Series Underdogs Edition hopes to create positive impact by raising awareness on global energy poverty, and provide funds for those living beyond the energy grid to supply them with clean and reliable light sources.

The Solar Panel Art Series – Underdogs Edition is a digital exhibition, raising funds for the “Solar Kids School Programme” of the Little Sun Foundation, providing clear, safe and sustainable light in the form of solar lamps to over 4,000 school children and their teachers in Rwanda.

Founded in 2016 by the artist Olafur Eliasson, Little Sun Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation has been supplying energy, humanitarian relief and improving education, safety, and health for those who live without energy access with one goal in mind: Energy access for all!











