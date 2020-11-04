Kandi’s Small & Super Cheap K27 Cleared For California Roads

November 4th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

A rather well known electric vehicle producer in China goes by the name of Kandi. It is perhaps most famous for “EV vending machines” that its cars were used in as part of electric carsharing programs — an innovative solution to limited parking space. Now, Kandi has a little (and cheap!) electric car coming to California.

Kandi America, the US subsidiary of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), announced yesterday that it was certified by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) as meeting the state’s emissions standards. (Odd day to publish such an announcement, but it is what it is.)

“With this approval in hand, Kandi is preparing delivery of the model K27 – the most affordable electric vehicle (EV) on the US market – to the Golden State.”

How affordable, you ask? “With special promotional pricing, as well as the state’s $2,000 incentive coupled with the $7,500 federal tax credit, eligible buyers in California can drive off with the K27 for just $7,999.”

Say what?!?

That’s cheap. It may not be a Tesla, or even a BMW i3, or even a Fiat 500e, but at $8,000, that is quite appealing for people who like a frugal little transporter that saves them tens of thousands of dollars.

“Our mission at Kandi is to make electric cars accessible which is why we started the Auto EVolution for All campaign. With the rollout of the K27, Californians are able to quickly and easily join the electrification wave taking place across the state by purchasing a reliable, high-tech EV,” said Tai.

The K27 does seat four adults (supposedly) and includes a backup camera, Bluetooth compatibility, and a high-tech touchscreen. Toto, we’re not in 2015 any more!

Want one? Put down a $100 fully refundable deposit here: KandiAmerica.com. Deliveries begin this quarter! If you do get one, let us know — we’d like to learn more about it and publish a review!

“California continues to lead the country in reduction of carbon emissions through the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles – representing nearly 50 percent of sales across the U.S. – efforts of which should be largely applauded,” said Johnny Tai, CEO of Kandi America. “This certification comes at a great time for Kandi America as the infrastructure put forth by state elected officials, including the Governor’s recent executive order banning sales of new gasoline- and diesel-powered cars and trucks by 2035, requires new quality, affordable products to enter the market quickly.”

Images courtesy of Kandi











Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episodes