Tesla Full Self-Driving & Cybertruck Updates

November 3rd, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Tesla Chief Engineer Elon Musk has dropped several company updates on Twitter again. Below, I’ll roll through some updates about Tesla Full Self-Driving (Beta) and the Tesla Cybertruck.

Tesla Full Self-Driving (Beta) Rollout

As you’ve surely seen by now, Tesla has been rolling out a new beta version of its Full Self-Driving firmware, firmware that is much improved over the system I and most others drive on today thanks to a huge “rewrite” that changes the firmware over to what Elon has referred to as a “4D” architecture — the 4th dimension basically being time if I understand it correctly.

So far, just a handful of Tesla owners, seemingly focused around a handful of Tesla Twitter stars, have been testing out the updated beta Full Self-Driving (FSD) system. Naturally, many others (including myself) are eager for a taste. One Norwegian made the case that Norway should be next in line for the Autopilot software update, writing, “Please implement all FSD functions for Norway. Norwegian laws are world-leading in acceptance for autonomous vehicles! Norway has the highest density of Tesla cars in the world. Norway is not in the EU.” All of those things are true, and nicely packed into a short tweet. And Elon agrees.

Canada and Norway are next after we get US out of early beta! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2020

So, there it is — Canada and Norway are next. Again, though, don’t assume this is happening tomorrow. Every American Tesla owner I know is waiting for the FSD update, and I’m not seeing a lot of “less known” Tesla owners getting the update. However, if things are going well, perhaps many of us in the US will start getting the new software in the next few weeks.

Thanks to a great Autopilot/AI team working super hard! Doing “neural nets” without testing them against reality has led some groups to overestimate what they’re doing. Reality is the hardest sim. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2020

In any case, Elon Musk and many others are confident Tesla has an unmatched approach and lead on self-driving technology.

Large Tesla Cybertruck for Europe

Previously, Elon Musk had shared that Tesla would design a somewhat smaller Cybertruck for Europe. One Tesla fan tweeted out a request that Tesla leave the door open to selling the large, full-size Cybertruck in Europe as well, noting that some buyers “would gladly get extra certifications on our licenses to drive a full-sized one.” Elon indicated that he didn’t realize buyers could do that and expressed a willingness to play ball.

Didn’t realize that was possible. No problem if there’s a way get current design Cybertruck approved in Europe! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2020

I have to say, though, having lived in Europe for 11 years, I have a hard time seeing a large number of Europeans prefer the Beast over the expected European version.

Starlink in Europe & India

Since we’re going through this Twitter thread anyway and this interests a lot of people, there’s also an update that Starlink has to be approved country by country in Europe (there is no EU system for it) and Elon expects final approvals to begin in some countries in spring, February/March.

As soon as we get country approval. This is required for each country individually, as no EU-wide approval system exists. Probably start receiving final (there are many steps) approvals around Feb/March. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2020

It’s a similar deal for India, but the timeline seems less clear.

As soon as we get regulatory approval. Hopefully, around middle of next year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 3, 2020

That’s the story, morning glory. Now, if you are an American, get out there and vote!









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episodes