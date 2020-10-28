SB Energy Powers on Japan’s Largest Solar + Storage Power Plant

October 28th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

SoftBank Group subsidiary SB Energy Global Holdings (SB Energy) has turned on a 102.3 megawatt (MW) solar power plant in Yakumo City, Hokkaido, Japan. The Softbank Yakumo Solar Park is accompanied by a 27.8 megawatt-hour (MWh) energy storage plant. This is the largest solar + storage power plant in Japan. It is expected to produce enough electricity for nearly 30,000 each year.

Japan’s largest solar-plus-storage plant is now operational. 103 MW of solar linked to 27MMh of battery storage, supplying 28,000 homes. in @pvmagazine https://t.co/jwjBSMPq3s pic.twitter.com/Jp0tNODhJW — Paul Eastwood (@pauleastwd) October 21, 2020

Over in the United States, SB Energy acquired 5 solar power plants from Intersect Power that total 1.7 gigawatts (GW) one year ago, on October 31, 2019. The power plants are located in California and Texas.

The projects were constructed in 2020. They were supposed to support 3,000 jobs during construction. Here they are:

Aragorn, 250 MW DC in Culberson Country, Texas : Austin Energy long-term power purchase agreement (PPA).

in Culberson Country, : Austin Energy long-term power purchase agreement (PPA). Athos I, 350 MWDC in Riverside County, California : Direct Energy Business long term power purchase agreement.

: Direct Energy Business long term power purchase agreement. Athos II, 300 MW DC in Riverside County, California : one unnamed company long-term REC and energy agreements.

in : one unnamed company long-term REC and energy agreements. Juno, 425 MW DC in Borden County, Texas : Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) and one unnamed company long-term PPAs.

in : Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) and one unnamed company long-term PPAs. Titan, 375 MW DC in Culberson County, Texas : one unnamed company long-term PPA.

The projects are expected to produce enough electricity each year for the equivalent of 357,000 homes.

