Stäubli & Bern University Cooperate On Safer Solar PV Systems

October 26th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Stäubli is participating in strategic cooperation for safer photovoltaic systems with the Laboratory for Photovoltaic Systems of the Bern University of Applied Sciences, according to a new press release. The Stäubli Group focuses on reliable, dependable electrical connection solutions for many industrial sectors. Stäubli’s focus is on three core areas:

Connectors.

Robotics.

Textile.

Stäubli was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Pfäffikon, Switzerland. It is reportedly considered a world market leader in the field of connectors. It manufactures quick connector systems for all types of fluids, gases, and electrical energy. In the field of photovoltaics, it is the global market leader for electrical connectors. It’s said that its MC4 PV connector set the standard for photovoltaics and has a proven track record of more than 220 GW of installed photovoltaic capacity. This accounts for almost 50% of the total global PV capacity!

The Department of Engineering and Information Technology at the Bern University of Applied Sciences is known for integrating studies on alternative energy, new technology, and digitalization. Some of its notable projects lie in the areas of long-term measurement and quality assurance for PV systems, testing PV power inverters, integrating photovoltaics into building enclosures, and connecting photovoltaics to electric vehicles, batteries, and the “smart grid.” Professor Urs Muntwyler supervises its photovoltaics laboratory, which has carried out this type of research for 30 years.

“In the PV lab at the BFH, in addition to long-term monitoring and quality testing of PV systems and components, we also analyze the underlying technical conditions for increasing the safety of PV installations. We are looking forward to the professional, constructive collaboration with the market leader for PV DC connectors,” said Professor Muntwyler.

Professor Muntwyler has been an expert and advocate for solar energy since 1985. He is part of a body of experts on safe photovoltaic installations in the building insurance industry.

Matthias Mack, Director of Global Alternative Energies at Stäubli, also elaborated on this long-term cooperation. “We see this long-term cooperation with the BFH as another step in making the quite young PV industry safer in the long term, with quality products and education in the area of application or installation as a contribution to decarbonization of the energy industry.”











