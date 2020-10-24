Jeda Wireless Pad V3 for Tesla Model 3 — Review

October 24th, 2020 by Vijay Govindan

Get Jeda sent us a Jeda Wireless Pad V3 and Jeda USB Hub for review in my Model 3 (pre June 2020). Photos are from the Get Jeda website or from the author.

Tesla is repeating what Apple did 13 years ago. Apple iPhones created a new business segment. People wanted to customize their phone, which persuaded businesses to give them more options. We got case covers and screen protectors in various price ranges, colors, and varying quality. Compare that with a Tesla. A Tesla is much more expensive, and there are many more ways to customize. It’s natural people want to make it their own. Businesses have created various options to wrap, accessorize, and customize their cars.

Our Tesla Model 3 comes with 4 USB 2.0 ports. When you have four people and four devices, it’s easy to fill them up. Add in an SD card, and you suddenly need a painful USB splitter to capture video. The current charging port structure leaves a lot to be desired. The included power cables are not long enough to charge the phones without leaving them at the bottom of the console. The phones move violently as the car moves, potentially scratching and damaging our precious devices. Sometimes the charger becomes free from the USB charger port. If we leave it on the charging pad, there is no wireless charging there. I wouldn’t say the current design is a source of frustration. The current setup even compares favorably to our leased 2020 Honda Odyssey, which comes with only two charging ports and no place to secure the phones. But it can be improved for usability. And it was improved a bit in the latest Model Y and 3 vehicles, all of which come with a wireless charger.

Enter Jeda Products. Jeda Products has two solutions, a Wireless Pad and a USB Hub, exclusively fit for Tesla vehicles. Here are my impressions on both.

Jeda USB Hub

The Jeda USB Hub is designed for Model 3 cars produced before June 2020. They have another version for Model 3 cars produced after June 2020. All you do is plug the device into the two existing USB A ports on your Model 3. Suddenly, your 2 USB A ports become a 6 in 1 USB powerhouse. That leaves you with 8 USB ports (6 in the front, 2 in the rear).

Installation: 8 of 10

Given the tight fit, it was our mistake to install the Wireless Pad first. I would recommend if you get both to install the Jeda USB Hub first, then the Wireless Pad. Once it was installed, the device was snug. I haven’t noticed any movement since the hub was aligned properly. Our flash drive is a bit bulkier than most. I had some difficulty plugging it into the secret compartment. I resorted to using one of the USB ports in front. I do recommend installing your Dashcam flash drive in your lap before plugging in the hub. Instructions are easy to follow.

Materials: 9 of 10

The Jeda USB Hub is made of hard plastic. I don’t doubt the durability. If the device doesn’t move due to vibrations, I expect it will last many years.

Packaging and Recycling: 8 of 10

The packaging of the device came in a beautiful box. I am reducing my rating a bit for it being shrink wrapped in plastic. I don’t know how easy it would be to recycle the device. I imagine at end of life it will become electronic waste. If Jeda could reduce the plastic waste and have a plan for recycling the devices, I would increase my rating.

Cost: 8 of 10

There are a few competing USB hubs for your Model 3. I glanced through a few of them. The Jeda Products is on the higher side at $79. That leads me to my final point.

Design & Function: 10 of 10

Some of these other solutions give you multiple USB A and C ports. An enterprising person used some Velcro to secure their non-Jeda USB charger from moving. Other solutions offer fewer ports. Others seem to be knockoff’s of what Jeda has created. The Jeda USB Hub does look like it came as part of the factory production of the car. It is seamless in how it fits and looks. It has the hidden compartment to stow away your SSD or Dashcam flash drive.

Overall Recommendation: 43 / 50 Recommend

This is not the cheapest option for getting more USB ports in your Model 3. However, it does the job well and looks like it was factory installed. It does decrease clutter from all the cables we had before. No other option I saw gives you 6 USB ports for the 2 you give up. The hidden compartment is a nice bonus.

Jeda Wireless Pad

This Wireless Pad is a replacement for most of us with an older vehicle. It’s hard to see the difference in photos, as it looks the same as the Tesla pad you are replacing. The pad grip is much better, though.

Installation: 10 of 10

Installation is super easy. All you have to do is attach the USB wires, remove the old charging pad, and insert the USB wires through a little hole. Connect it to the USB hub and you are all set. Much easier to install than the USB hub.

Materials: 9 of 10

Packaging and Recycling: 8 of 10

Both of these categories are the same as the USB hub above.

Cost: 8 of 10

I looked into other wireless chargers. Tesla has one that allows you to charge one phone for $125. Nomad has one that looks the same and costs the same. Amazon has a bunch at various prices. The Jeda is capable of charging in portrait or landscape mode, which is a cool feature. Jeda may have a leg up when it comes to the size of phone that can be charged. For what you get, I think the cost of $99 is reasonable.

“Our wireless charger is the only charger that can charge every Qi-enabled phone, regardless of size. Use this guide to be sure to check your phone has wireless charging capabilities. Large phones as big as the Samsung Ultra 20 and as small as the iPhone SE/iPhone 12 mini are absolutely compatible.”

Design and Function: 10 of 10

I love the charging pad. Compared to the former Tesla version, my phone sticks in one spot. That’s impressive, considering there is no magnetic lock. Again, the design looks like it was factory produced. It performs better than the factory pad I had, which had no grip and was hard to charge with using the short Tesla cables. An additional option allows you to charge with a wire, for those phones that are not Qi enabled. With longer wires, you can connect to the 12V socket for 15W faster charging speeds.

Overall Recommendation: 45 / 50 Recommend

This Tesla accessory is a lot more competitive than the USB hub. You have many more options. I can’t fault you for choosing something for a lower price. That said, I think if you are buying a Tesla, you probably want premium accessories in terms of materials, design, and function. The Jeda Wireless pad is a great choice in that regard.

Have I mentioned this is my first review of an aftermarket product? Tell me what you want me to cover in more detail next time. What are your favorite ways to get more ports in your Tesla or to wirelessly charge your phone? Share with us below.











