Oil-Killing Bioeconomy Plan Catches Trump Administration Napping

October 23rd, 2020 by Tina Casey

The US oil and gas industry boomed under the Obama administration, and now it’s going bust thanks in part to the Trump* administration’s failure to keep the clean power revolution in check. For the latest twist in that sorry saga, check out the new bioeconomy partnership being forged as we speak between Maine, Michigan, and Finland — to say nothing of a new carbon negative vision for the entire US Department of Defense.

The Bioeconomy Of The Future: Why Not Finland?

Yes, Finland. The Maine-Michigan-Finland bioeconomy axis makes sense when you consider their shared interest in forest-based industries, and in that regard Finland could teach the two US states a thing or two.

According to Finland’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs, Finland leads the world in wood cellulose-based fibers and the bio-based circular economy as a whole, with an educational system that supports top innovators.

“In recent years, Finland has produced world leaders in every aspect of sustainability: from sustainable steel to recyclable fabrics to micro-plastic-free solutions. These innovators are referred to as “bioneers” in the sustainability field,” the Ministry enthuses, “Everything derived from oil, for example, can also be fashioned from wood.”

Yikes!

Finland, Michigan, and Maine plan to cement their bioeconomy collaboration during Finland’s World Circular Economy Forum on October 27, with a virtual “Breakfast for Bioneers” event featuring Maine’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry and a keynote address from the Vice President for Innovation at the University of Maine.

For those of you keeping score at home, the event will showcase the Finnish biofuel company StepOneTech, the advanced battery recycling consortium BATCircle, and the sustainable products and materials firms Kotkamills, Dolea, and Sulapac.

Rounding out the event is Aalto University, with a focus on fiber recycling and bio-based pigments and adhesives.

US Department Of Energy Steps In

Not to be outdone, the US Department of Energy has been steadily hammering away at the bioeconomy of the future. That includes foundational research in the tree-to-fuel area at its sprawling network of national laboratories.

In the latest development on that score, earlier this week the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory blew up the theory that the poplar tree and other tall species hold the key to the bioeconomy of the future.

*Developing story.

Image: via US Department of Defense.











Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode