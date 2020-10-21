Porsche Taycan Collabs With Apple Podcasts & Apple Music Lyrics

October 21st, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Porsche has fully integrated Apple Podcasts and Apple Music lyrics into its all-electric Taycan. Let’s stroll through what that means.

This will enable owners of the Taycan to stream Apple Podcasts without having to connect their iPhone over CarPlay. Instead, they can link their Apple ID to their Taycan and continue listening wherever they left off on other devices. Drivers can make calls, send and receive messages, and listen to music and podcasts by using the touchscreen display or by asking Siri.

The Taycan has had an Apple Music app since 2019, but it did not have full integration. No vehicle did. This is the first vehicle that is fully integrating Apple Music, according to the Porsche press release.

Porsche is also offering new and existing owners up to 6 months of Apple Music access at no charge, and new customers can get 3 years of streaming data for podcasts and music at no extra cost. Porsche is also providing curated playlists, such as “Soul, Electrified” (which is exclusive to Apple Music). Taycan owners will also be able to create their own custom station on Apple Music from any song they find while they are listening to broadcast radio in the car.

The two companies are also pleased to introduce “a new, seamless podcast experience,” Porsche noted. Drivers can stream over 1.5 million shows from Apple Podcasts. It also includes the entire catalog-of-record with programming in 100 languages.

Here’s a list of the features and plan:

Enjoy Effortless Podcast Listening : Listen to your favorite podcast in your Taycan and seamlessly pick up where you left off on your other devices when you link your Apple ID with your car.

: Listen to your favorite podcast in your Taycan and seamlessly pick up where you left off on your other devices when you link your Apple ID with your car. Stream 70 million Songs Ad-Free with Apple Music : Subscribers can enjoy a world of music, with a personalized Listen Now tab, thousands of exclusive, curated playlists, and daily selections from artists playing today’s hits, classics, and country on Apple Music Radio.

: Subscribers can enjoy a world of music, with a personalized Listen Now tab, thousands of exclusive, curated playlists, and daily selections from artists playing today’s hits, classics, and country on Apple Music Radio. Use the Porsche Voice Assistant : Request popular podcast episodes or shows from Apple Podcasts, or songs, playlists, and stations, including the all-new Apple Music 1, just by using your voice.

: Request popular podcast episodes or shows from Apple Podcasts, or songs, playlists, and stations, including the all-new Apple Music 1, just by using your voice. Discover on Broadcast Radio, then Listen on Apple Music : Create your own custom station on Apple Music from any song you find while listening to broadcast radio in your car.

: Create your own custom station on Apple Music from any song you find while listening to broadcast radio in your car. Stream Exclusive Porsche Playlists : Listen to curated playlists such as “Soul, Electrified” from Porsche, only on Apple Music.

: Listen to curated playlists such as “Soul, Electrified” from Porsche, only on Apple Music. Access Complementary Music and Data: New and existing Porsche owners can get up to six months free of Apple Music, and new Taycan customers will receive three years of complimentary in-car streaming data.

Plus, the Taycan will be the first to use the Plug-&-Charge system.

Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing at Porsche AG, shared his thoughts with CleanTechnica. “The Taycan embodies the pioneering spirit of Porsche — as the first all-electric car from Zuffenhausen. It sets benchmarks within the context of digitalization and sustainability. … The new Apple Music and Apple Podcast offerings expand the emotional driving experience with the Taycan with a seamlessly integrated digital feature for music lovers. There is more to come.”

Apple is Trying to Become More EV Friendly

This is just one thing Apple has been working on in the realm of EVs. Apple’s been working with others on various EV-related projects. Back in June, TechCrunch reported that Apple added a routing feature to Maps that is specifically for EV owners. The feature is an EV routing feature and was unveiled at a virtual version of WWDC 2020, which is Apple’s annual developer conference.

Maps on iOS 14 will be able to track the user’s current charge and notice things such as elevation and whether it needs to automatically add charging stops along the customer’s route, noted Stacey Lysic, Apple’s senior director. The company also said that it was working with several manufacturers to support easy routing in their vehicles. BMW and Ford were two automakers named. Another feature that TechCrunch noted was that Apple Maps was adding congestion and green zones, as well as the ability to choose alternate routes that avoid those areas.









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode