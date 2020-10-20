Porsche Taycan Sales Popping — 10,944 Sales In 3 Quarters

October 20th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

In the first three quarters of 2020, Porsche has sold 10,944 units of its new-ish all-electric vehicle, the Taycan. The article also pointed out that there has been a sharp rise in demand for the Taycan. Porsche sold 4,480 Taycans during the first six months of 2020. The remaining 6,464 were sold in the past three months.

The article aptly noted that Porsche, along with every manufacturer (not just auto), took a major hit from the coronavirus pandemic. This led to markets and production coming to a stop, but as several markets began to open after the lockdown, demand for the Taycan came back with a vengeance.

CNN noted that the Taycan sales in the U.S. increased by large amounts in each quarter since the model’s launch late last year. In the second quarter of 2020, sales jumped to 881, up from the first quarter’s 221. Porsche USA also achieved its first positive sales quarter of 2020 compared to last year in the third quarter.

Good News for the Environment

Road and Track reported that the Porsche Taycan also outsold the 911, 718, and the Panamera in the U.S. in the last quarter. The company’s third-quarter U.S. sales report noted that, for the first time, an electric vehicle outsold Porsche’s most popular vehicles. Although it is still the company’s third best-selling vehicle behind the Macan and Cayenne SUVs, it’s a different story in Europe.

The Taycan is outselling all Porsche models in Europe. What is the Taycan taking sales from? As Zach Shahan noted a few weeks ago, the “Porsche Taycan is a fossil Porsche killer.”

The Porsche Panamera is basically the gas powered Taycan Really interesting how the Taycan becomes the best selling Porsche and the Panamera sales tank 71% This is why they don't want to transition. It kills their sales. Tesla killer? More like ICE killer. pic.twitter.com/kFAUXCjgm0 — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) September 26, 2020

Panamera sales have dropped 71%. In the US, it was down 45% in the first half of 2020 compared with 2019.

It should be noted that I am a Tesla fan and shareholder and I believe strongly in Tesla’s mission. This is why I believe that this is a great and exciting news for the environment. The fact that Porsche is doing rather well with its Taycan sales shows the company that its customers are not only open to the idea of an electric vehicle, but want the company to make more Taycans and perhaps even switch to a full lineup of EVs.

Best Porsche for Road Trips

In his article on AutoGuide, Kyle Patrick shared his road trip experience. Patrick was invited by Porsche on an end-of-summer road trip in with the Taycan. The drive was from the capital of Ontario to the capital of Canada. He’d be back home in a little over 24 hours and it would mostly be highway driving. He noted that his Porsche handlers suggested detours, for scenery or certain scientific pursuits. He pointed out that it was clear what Porsche wanted. The company wanted to showcase the Taycan’s fast-charging capabilities using Electrify Canada’s growing network. Patrick wrote that neither the Taycan 4S nor the Turbo S would be able to drive straight through the entire trip on the range the vehicles were quoted with.

Patrick’s review touches on the display, the scenery, and his thoughts on the vehicle. “The Taycan silently swims through the gridlock, its slippery shape (0.22 Cd) translating to little wind noise once it’s up to proper highway speeds. Or past them,” he penned. The final verdict of his 2020 Porsche Taycan road trip review was that the Taycan was a better road trip companion to a regular ICE vehicle he had to make the same trip with a week after he made the trip with the Porsche. His opinion is that the 911 is a great allrounder, but that it doesn’t match the Taycan’s ride comfort — and neither does the Panamera. He also mentioned that Electrify Canada and Electrify America were convincing buyers to make the plunge with three years’ worth of free charging. This could be one reason why the Taycan is doing so well on this side of the globe.

“The Taycan is an excellent road-tripper, thanks to its power, its comfort, and a range that comfortably out-stretches the EPA figures. As deeply impressive as the Turbo S is though, my drive confirmed it isn’t worth nearly double a 4S. Stick with the “base” model here: it’s the best road trip companion.”

CleanTechnica also published a 4-part series of a Taycan road trip across Europe. Check out those articles if you didn’t read them:

Porsche — A Tesla Ally

I’m rooting for companies that focus more on EVs. I truly hope the sales of the Taycan will help Porsche to take the next steps forward — focusing more on electrifying its products. Perhaps these numbers will encourage Porsche to come out with an electric version of the 911, 718, or Panamera. Although some hype the Taycan up as a Tesla killer, it isn’t. It is a Tesla ally.

Our true competition is not the small trickle of non-Tesla electric cars being produced, but rather the enormous flood of gasoline cars pouring out of the world’s factories every day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2019











