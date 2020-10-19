Women’s Clean Energy Wednesday: Spotlight on Rwanda

October 19th, 2020 by U.S. Department of Energy

By AnneMarie Horowitz

On Wednesday, October 21, join C3E International and USAID’s Power Africa for Women’s Clean Energy Wednesday: International Spotlight on Rwanda.

Register here to join this 8:00 AM ET conversation featuring speakers discussing the ways women are at the helm of Rwanda’s clean energy transition, aiming to meet their target to provide universal access to electricity by 2024 through on- and off-grid energy solutions. Rwanda is meeting the challenge of energy access head on, and women are at the helm of some of the most innovative companies and government institutions in charge of the country’s energy development.

Speakers include Patricie Uwase, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Rwanda; Francine Munyaneza, Founder and CEO of MunyaxEco; Carine Mukashyaka, Chief Operating Officer of EPC Africa; Dr. Rita Baranwal, Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy at the US Department of Energy (DOE) and US C3E International Lead; and Suzanne Jaworowski, Consultant for the IAEA and former C3E International Vice Chair.

Register now and join us on Wednesday, October 21.

Clean Energy Education and Empowerment (C3E) International is a multilateral initiative under the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) & International Energy Agency (IEA) working towards greater gender diversity in clean energy professions, recognizing that the transition to a clean energy future will only succeed if we harness all possible talent. Follow on Twitter for more information at @C3E_Intl_Energy.

Power Africa brings together technical and legal experts, the private sector, and governments from around the world to work in partnership to increase the number of people with access to power. Power Africa uses collective problem solving to enable African leaders to pave their own future. To learn more about their partners visit this website.

AnneMarie Horowitz has been with the Energy Department since 2009, and is the Director of STEM Rising, a priority Departmental initiative to highlight the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programs and resources of the agency.

Courtesy Energy.gov









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode