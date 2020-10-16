Published on October 16th, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan0
Tesla Model 3 Gets More Range, New Trim, Power Lift Trunk, Heat Pump, Quicker Acceleration
The Tesla Model 3 has officially been updated and the various improvements are now visible on Tesla’s order page for the car.
There are several changes. Let’s have a look at range first:
- Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus range increases to 263 miles (up from 250)
- Tesla Model 3 Long Range range increases to 353 miles (up from 322)
- Tesla Model 3 Performance range increases to 315 miles (up from 299)
And here are changes in 0–60 mph times:
- Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus acceleration improves from 5.6 seconds to 5.3 seconds.
- Tesla Model 3 Long Range acceleration improves from 4.6 seconds to 4.2 seconds.
- Tesla Model 3 Performance acceleration improves from 3.4 seconds to 3.1 seconds.
Additionally, all versions of the Model 3 got:
- power lift trunk
- chrome delete (black trim on the handles and such instead of chrome)
- heat pump (more efficient, at least part of the reason for the range boost)
- some interior trim changes to the console
- new/different rims
These changes come in part from things Tesla rolled out with the Model Y when it launched. That includes the first three items on the bullet list above. The other updates were brand new — the interior trim changes and the new rims, which are sort of a mixture of the old base aero rims and the base Tesla Model Y rims.
There are also now special Übertine Wheels on the Performance model.
If you notice any other changes, let us know. Thanks to the EV News Daily Podcast for a quick and early look at the changes on Twitter.
