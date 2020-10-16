Tesla Model 3 Gets More Range, New Trim, Power Lift Trunk, Heat Pump, Quicker Acceleration

October 16th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The Tesla Model 3 has officially been updated and the various improvements are now visible on Tesla’s order page for the car.

There are several changes. Let’s have a look at range first:

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus range increases to 263 miles (up from 250)

Tesla Model 3 Long Range range increases to 353 miles (up from 322)

Tesla Model 3 Performance range increases to 315 miles (up from 299)

And here are changes in 0–60 mph times:

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus acceleration improves from 5.6 seconds to 5.3 seconds.

Tesla Model 3 Long Range acceleration improves from 4.6 seconds to 4.2 seconds.

Tesla Model 3 Performance acceleration improves from 3.4 seconds to 3.1 seconds.

Additionally, all versions of the Model 3 got:

power lift trunk

chrome delete (black trim on the handles and such instead of chrome)

heat pump (more efficient, at least part of the reason for the range boost)

some interior trim changes to the console

new/different rims

These changes come in part from things Tesla rolled out with the Model Y when it launched. That includes the first three items on the bullet list above. The other updates were brand new — the interior trim changes and the new rims, which are sort of a mixture of the old base aero rims and the base Tesla Model Y rims.

There are also now special Übertine Wheels on the Performance model.

If you notice any other changes, let us know. Thanks to the EV News Daily Podcast for a quick and early look at the changes on Twitter.

Tesla are updating the Model 3 page with new Power Lift trunk, heat pump, black trim (ie chrome delete), interior updates, updated wheels and faster 0-60! Model 3 Standard Range +: 263 miles (up from 250) Long Range 353 miles (up from 322!) Performance: 315 miles (up from 299) pic.twitter.com/8Nan7oXMyS — EV News Daily Podcast (@EVNewsDaily) October 16, 2020











