Tesla Model X Range Increases With 2021 Models

October 15th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

The Tesla Model X Raven could have a range increase with the new 2021 models. This information comes from a Tesla Motors Club member, ColdWeatherEV, who discovered that the delivery they took of their new 2021 Model X Raven had the rating of a 371-mile range on it. In their original post, they shared that it was a Model X, and in followup comments, they added that their new Model X was a Raven.

2021 Model X has been updated to 371 miles of range according to EPA stickers. Doesn't look like Tesla has updated the site. I also wonder if the performance model got a boost? If it did I may have to press the order button. pic.twitter.com/Abq42I4QQS — Brian Lovett aka BLOVE (@blovereviews) October 13, 2020

The Monroney sticker showed a range of 371 miles instead of the 351-mile rating that Tesla advertised on its website. Monroney stickers are officially required by the U.S. Energy Independence and Security Act to be on all new cars. They are generally placed on the windows. They also show the listing of fuel economy ratings, cost savings estimates, and greenhouse gas ratings.

“I just took delivery of a 2021 Model X, vin 308XXX, and I was surprised to see that the EPA Monroney Sticker lists the range at 371 miles. EPA does not have the 2021 Model X listed on fueleconomy.gov. My car is equipped with the new version H battery. I wonder if the 371-mile rating is due to a chemistry change in the 18650’s cells from Japan. I haven’t charged to 100%, but when I extrapolate my current state of charge % to miles, it should give 351 miles at 100%. I’m hoping that a future software update will unlock additional range,” ColdWeatherEV said in their post.

Although Panasonic has said that a planned increase in energy density could take around 5 years to develop, the 20-mile increase shows that Panasonic is clearly making progress. Or the 371 could be a typo, which I doubt, but sometimes mistakes do happen.

ColdWeatherEV noted that there were other changes that they have noticed when compared to their 2017 Model X with a 100 kWh battery, but this is the first time they have been in a Raven X, so they weren’t sure if this was new compared to previous Raven X vehicles.

Tesla hasn’t updated its website to include the increased range. However, as more new Tesla owners take deliveries of their 2021 Model X vehicles, I am sure many Tesla owners will be looking at their stickers to see what their range is and the news will spread fast.









