SolarPower Europe & South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA) Sign Cooperation Agreement

October 14th, 2020 by Guest Contributor

SolarPower Europe and the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation and explore new business opportunities for solar companies in the European and South African solar market.

SolarPower Europe and SAPVIA will work together through knowledge sharing, adopting best practices and exchange of information. Over the next year, the associations will develop best practices guidelines for operations & maintenance (O&M) and provide access to knowledge on topics such as digitalisation and storage as well as exchange on policy advocacy and regulatory frameworks.

We are pleased to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the South African Photovoltaic Industry Association @SAPVIA to strengthen cooperation and explore new business opportunities for solar companies in the European and South African solar market. Read more 👇 — SolarPower Europe (@SolarPowerEU) October 12, 2020

SAPVIA COO Niveshen Govender said: “This partnership will allow SAPVIA to help our members capitalise on the significant opportunities solar PV offers. We need to create the right framework for growth, establish the right governance and renewable energy regulations as well as ensure industry is ready to make the step change and accelerate the growth of solar PV.”

Govender added: “Working with SolarPower Europe we will share global best practices with our members through dynamic knowledge sharing to develop and grow the solar PV value chain in South Africa. We will help create new business opportunities in the European and South African solar PV markets by cooperating across a number of key areas that we believe will deliver immediate and sustainable results.”

Walburga Hemetsberger, CEO of SolarPower Europe, said: “South Africa is the largest solar market in Africa and the potential for growth is extraordinary. We look forward to exchanging knowledge and best practices to benefit both the European and South African solar sectors. Together, we can accelerate the growth of solar power, bring vast economic and social opportunities to both continents, and pave the way to a climate-neutral future.”

About SAPVIA: The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association is a non-profit industry association that aims to promote, develop and grow the photovoltaic sector as part of the wider renewable energy industry in South Africa. The association serves the collective interests of its members with regards to, amongst others, developmental, regulatory and socio-economic matters. The association, which had 8 members at its inception, was officially launched in 2011. As at 31 March 2020, SAPVIA had 130 members and 244 registered rooftop installation companies.

