What’s It Like To Be A Climate Scientist?

October 13th, 2020 by Cynthia Shahan

“Katharine Hayhoe, Radley Horton, Michael Oppenheimer, and so many climate scientists like them are working overtime trying to solve the biggest crisis of our time. We asked them to tell us more about this incredibly difficult job, particularly at a time when the U.S. government is hostile towards many climate solutions.”

We hear the word “science” in CleanTechnica news quite a bit. CleanTechnica appreciates science and wants to make sure we all hear directly from scientists themselves on many occasions. As part of that, we recommend you watch The YEARS Project, as a followup to this great article from the Union of Concerned Scientists.









