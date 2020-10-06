Canadian Initiative Launched To Cut Electric Bus Charging Costs

October 6th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC), a support organization for transit agencies, has launched a $999,000 investment into a new initiative to bring down charging costs for electric buses.

An energy storage company based in Ontario, eCAMION, is leading the project. In particular, eCAMION is trying to develop new electric bus charging technology.

“eCAMION will benchmark the performance of two competing charging technologies that will ultimately reduce the price of these charging systems from $1 million to $500,000. By charging at night and discharging during the day when needed, these innovative battery-based energy storage systems will also lower electricity and operational costs while shrinking environmental footprints.”

A partner in the project is the University of Toronto, which is working on “the development of software systems for battery energy storage systems for local distribution companies and power electronics, communication and software for electric vehicle charging. A total of nine jobs will be created at eCAMION and U of T as a direct result of the investment.”

More details can be found here.









