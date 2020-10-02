  
   

October 2nd, 2020

Marathon Petroleum: Bailout Of A Racist Polluter

October 2nd, 2020  

The coronavirus bailout has given big polluter Marathon Petroleum a free pass to make Detroit residents sick. Journalist Alexis Goldstein and community activist Theresa Landrum tell us just how bad things already are in the city’s 48217 zipcode, which is the most polluted in the state of Michigan. Hear more in the following video.

Learn more about The YEARS Project. The YEARS Project’s MISSION:

To compel measurable and effective action on climate change through trusted storytelling across all media.

Originally published on The YEARS Project. 
 


 

