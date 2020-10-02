Marathon Petroleum: Bailout Of A Racist Polluter

October 2nd, 2020 by The Years Project

The coronavirus bailout has given big polluter Marathon Petroleum a free pass to make Detroit residents sick. Journalist Alexis Goldstein and community activist Theresa Landrum tell us just how bad things already are in the city’s 48217 zipcode, which is the most polluted in the state of Michigan. Hear more in the following video.

Learn more about The YEARS Project. The YEARS Project’s MISSION:

To compel measurable and effective action on climate change through trusted storytelling across all media.

Originally published on The YEARS Project.









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode