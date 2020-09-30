The Gocycle GX Is The Ultimate Lightweight Folding eBike

September 30th, 2020 by Kyle Field

Gocycle has been making folding ebikes for years and reached out to us about their latest creation, the Gocycle GX. They brought one over for us to run through the paces and after spending a few weeks with it, we’re back to unpack everything we’ve learned.

Disclaimer: Gocycle let us use a GX for a few weeks free of charge for the purposes of this review.

Compact & Functional

Right off the bat, the form factor of the Gocycle GX stands out. It is a mid-sized ebike that leverages some impressive engineering feats to pack a ton of functionality into a high tech but easy to use package. As an oversized man myself, I was impressed that the medium-sized frame was able to extend the seat for a comfortable ride for me and compress down to suit my vertically challenged wife. I think my 9 and 10 year old sons could have ridden it had I trusted them with it.

The sturdy alloy front frame and magnesium drive gave me confidence that it would support my weight while still allowing its 38.6 pounds to be easily carried around. Moving it around the garage was a breeze, but it really shined when it was time to fold it up for a trip in the car. The Gocycle GX folds down so compact that it is easy to maneuver around and stuff into the trunk where a normal bike or even a child-sized bike wouldn’t have a shot at fitting.

Its size and efficient folding makes it a great option for those on the go. It would be right at home in the corner of an RV, ready to be whipped out at the next destination or in a boat. We didn’t do either of those things, but found that it gave us new freedoms to explore more remote destinations with more luggage or gear than we would have otherwise been able to pack into our vehicles.

Riding

The Gocycle GX rides on a pair of street friendly 20″ tires that strike a nice balance between ride quality and weight.The Gocycle utilizes a unique hub mounting method that allows the tires and tubes to be removed without having to take the wheel off of the bike. It also brings a unique look to the bike.

The GX breezes along on the street, boosted by the GX’s powerful 500 watt motor. It kicks in to assist your pedaling activity with a smooth burst of power based on pedaling cadence and power. A somewhat hidden throttle button up front gives riders the ability to summon the motor on command, zipping along without having to pedal.

As a larger rider, I found the Gocycle to be a reasonable fit, though not as capable as full-sized bicycles. I did enjoy the lightweight feel of the bike and smooth tires. The overall experience was fantastic and I expect it to find a place in the homes of customers looking for a higher end, folding electric bike. There truly aren’t many ebikes on the market that deliver a high quality product that folds down into a truly portable package, but the Gocycle GX delivers in spades.

Customized

At $3,299, the Gocycle GX is not cheap and neither are the accessories. It is a high end, lightweight folding ebike that packs a ton of utility, range, and useful features into a very compact package. Gocycle included a front pannier with our loaner, which made it easy to bring a few maintenance items, water bottles, and snacks along with us on our test rides. I personally prefer to carry gear around on the back, but it’s nice to have the option.

A removable 294Wh battery (Gocycle sells extra batteries for a steep $849) provides up to 40 miles of range in ideal conditions, depending on how much assistance is required from the motor, rider weight, and terrain. It charges back up in 7 hours with the included charger or in just 3.5 hours with the optional fast charger ($154.99). Though pricey, the fast charger is a great option for those looking to get more miles on their bike in a single day.

The GocycleConnect app lets the owner connect to the bike via bluetooth to change the riding mode between Eco, City, On-Demand, and a custom mode that can be tuned to your exact liking. Owners can regulate the speed of the bike, use the app as a trip computer, and even track fitness progress. It adds some real value to the bike ownership experience and frankly, is a feature that many ebikes don’t come with.

Summary

The Gocycle GX sits between the $2,799 Gocycle GS and the carbon fiber $4,799 Gocycle GXi. It offers owners all the functionality of Gocycles brilliant engineering and lightweight folding tech at a more affordable price point. Having said that, it is still pricey. Quality commands a premium and while it may be the middle child in the Gocycle family, it is by no means an affordable electric bike.

It delivers a specific product for buyers looking for a high quality, lightweight, folding electric bike that are willing to pay for a better product. The riding experience is seamless, letting less tech savvy owners simply get on and ride. More advanced owners have the ability to dig into the app to custom build a riding profile to their needs. That’s impressive.

2020 Gocycle GX Technical Specifications

Frame Material – Hydro-formed 6061 T6 alloy front frame with injection moulded magnesium Cleandrive

Hydro-formed 6061 T6 alloy front frame with injection moulded magnesium Cleandrive Motor Drive Control – Pedal Torque Sensing

Pedal Torque Sensing Smart Device Connectivity – GocycleConnect® App via wireless Bluetooth®

GocycleConnect® App via wireless Bluetooth® Riding Modes – City, Eco, On-Demand, Custom. Multiple, programmable through GocycleConnect™ App

City, Eco, On-Demand, Custom. Multiple, programmable through GocycleConnect™ App Electric Drive Speed** – 20 mph / 25 kph

20 mph / 25 kph Range – Up to 65km (40 miles), depending on pedal input

Up to 65km (40 miles), depending on pedal input Motor*** – Gocycle proprietary front hub motor gear drive with traction control 250/500 watt continuous

Gocycle proprietary front hub motor gear drive with traction control 250/500 watt continuous Battery**** – Quick removable 294 Wh lithium ion, 13.7Ah, 22V

Quick removable 294 Wh lithium ion, 13.7Ah, 22V Charging Time – 7 hours (3.5 hours with optional fast charger)

7 hours (3.5 hours with optional fast charger) Handlebar Display – LED Fuel Guage or with Smart Device and GocycleConnect™ App

LED Fuel Guage or with Smart Device and GocycleConnect™ App Shifting – Mechanical Microshift™

Mechanical Microshift™ Transmission – Patented Cleandrive® Shimano Nexus 3-speed

Patented Cleandrive® Shimano Nexus 3-speed Gear Development – 1st=3.1 m, 2nd=4.3 m, 3rd=5.8 m

1st=3.1 m, 2nd=4.3 m, 3rd=5.8 m Brakes – Hydraulic disk, front and rear

Hydraulic disk, front and rear Tires – Gocycle All Weather Tires (406-54, 20 x 2.25 in)

Gocycle All Weather Tires (406-54, 20 x 2.25 in) Rear Suspension – Gocycle Lockshock™ 25mm (1 in) travel

Gocycle Lockshock™ 25mm (1 in) travel Saddle – Velo Sport

Velo Sport Seat Post – 34.9 mm Aluminium

34.9 mm Aluminium Pedals – Gocycle Folding Standard

Gocycle Folding Standard Grips – Gocycle Sport Ergo

Gocycle Sport Ergo Stowable Dimensions – Kickstand down: L830mm x W390mm x H750mm (L32.7in x W15.3in x H29.5in) with folding pedals folded. Kickstand up: L880mm x W390mm x H615mm (L34.6in x W15.3in x H24.2in) with folding pedals folded

Kickstand down: L830mm x W390mm x H750mm (L32.7in x W15.3in x H29.5in) with folding pedals folded. Kickstand up: L880mm x W390mm x H615mm (L34.6in x W15.3in x H24.2in) with folding pedals folded Approximate Weight – 17.5kg (38.6 lbs) excluding kickstand & including pedals

17.5kg (38.6 lbs) excluding kickstand & including pedals Weight Capacity – 100kg (220 lbs)

Included in the box:

Gocycle Frame with the following parts attached:Kickstand, Folding Pedals, Gocycle Bell, Pitstop Wheels

Saddle and Seat Post Assembly including Red Reflector and 4mm Hex Tool

2A Gocycle Charger with selected Power Lead

Small Parts Bag containing:White Reflector with Bracket

2x Security Screws for Pitstop Wheels

5mm Hex Key with Security Screw tool end

Smartphone Mounts











