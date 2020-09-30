Mazda Brings £25,545 Electric Crossover To Market

September 30th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Mazda has finally entered the electric vehicle market — in the UK, at least. And its market entry is surprisingly appealing. It’s an electric crossover with some pros and cons, but I could see its attractive styling and vehicle class appealing to many buyers.

The Mazda MX-30 has a fairly affordable price, which surprised me, given that it’s a crossover and Mazda’s first electric vehicle (EV). However, you can see that that moderate price comes at the expense of quite a bit of range. It has 124 miles of range on a full charge, which would have been good 5 years ago, but is not really up to market norms today.

Naturally, with the relatively small 35.5 kWh battery, the MX-30 also has “fast charging” of yesteryear — a 50 kW max rather than 100 kW or 150 kW or more. Most charging will be done via 6.6 kW slow charging, though, as is typical thanks to the convenience of home and workplace charging.

If ~120 miles of range is all you really need in a car, especially if this is your second car, for example, you do get an attractive package for an affordable price of £25,545, or £27,495 if you are one of the 500 buyers of the MX-30 First Edition. Standard tech includes:

head-up display

backup/reversing camera

LED headlights with daytime running lights

Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Intelligent Speed Assist

navigation

For comparison, just looking at range and price, the Hyundai Kona EV starts at £30,150 but has 278 miles of range on a full charge from a 64 kWh battery. The Renault ZOE is in a different class, but it offers 245 miles of range from its 52 kWh battery for a total car price of £26,495. If range is important to you, both of these options look like much better choices.

UK deliveries of the MX-30 First Edition are supposed to start in March 2021, with the lower-trim versions of the model coming soon after.

Many more details about the MX-30 can be found here.









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode