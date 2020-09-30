Drinks Cubed Is 1st Company To Order Volta Zero Electric Truck

September 30th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The first Volta Trucks customer is Drinks Cubed. Volta Trucks recently unveiled the Volta Zero, a fully battery electric delivery vehicle or bus for urban areas. Out of the many good electric delivery vehicles out there, this one looks like one of the absolute coolest. The design is slick, sleek, and futuristic.

Production of the Volta Zero doesn’t start until 2022, and the electric commercial vehicle was just unveiled one September 3, not even a month ago.

Why did Drinks Cubed choose the Volta Zero so quickly? Co-founder of Drinks Cubed, Sukhi Sindhu, can explain:

“When we set up Drinks Cubed, we wanted to do things right from the get-go. We are incredibly passionate about the challenges humanity faces today, but like the team at Volta Trucks, we weren’t content with just discussing the problems — we wanted to find the solutions. So, as well as looking at our carbon footprint when it came to our packaging, we also needed to address our distribution too. That is where the Volta Zero will play its part. Volta Trucks has taken a holistic approach to sustainability, looking further than just tailpipe emissions and into sustainable methods of manufacturing and components. With Volta Trucks, we have found a brand with shared sustainability values.”

Before returning to the specs and other details of the Volta Zero, here again are several images of the new electric offering:

Regarding specs, here are details revealed less than a month ago:

Range = 150–200 kilometers (95–125 miles)

Payload = 8,600 kg

Gross Vehicle Weight = 16,000 kg

Overall volume = 37.7 m3

Designed to accommodate 16 Euro pallets

Max speed of 90 km/h (56 mph)

Energy storage = 160–200 kWh from lithium-iron-phosphate battery pack

9,460mm in length, 3,470mm high, 2,550mm wide, wheelbase of 4,800mm.

As I commented a few weeks ago, more than probably any other company in this sector, Volta Trucks has adopted the spirit and some of the design of the Tesla Semi. It has the driver seated in the middle of the cabin in its newly revealed Volta Zero. It has two fairly large vertical touchscreens flanking the steering wheel, and one more in a horizontal position behind the steering wheel. The steering wheel itself is even a bit reminiscent of a Tesla steering wheel. It has a strong safety component, including easier viewing of pedestrian and bicycle pathways.

