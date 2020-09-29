Tesla As 17 Different Companies

September 29th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Covering a couple of Elon Musk tweets, I recently wrote an article titled “Tesla = Approximately A Dozen Startups.” The company is involved in several different hardcore tech efforts as well as broader business like insurance and seat production.

One response to that article caught my attention because of how it expanded the premise of the article, and it thus stimulated this piece. The commenter, Richard Gordon, put company names next to the various business arms of Tesla — some of them at least.

Below is primarily his list, but I’m adding in some and changing a couple. Again, these are business arms of Tesla and some of the top companies they appear to be competing against, or are expected to be competing against.

BMW & Audi & Toyota & Honda — car manufacturing Lyft & Uber — mobility services Electrify America & EVgo & Ionity & Fastned — fast charging ChargePoint & EVBox & many others — home/destination chargers Mobileye/Intel & Waymo & Cruise/GM & Nvidia — self-driving/driver-assist tech Sunrun & Vivint Solar — solar panel installation SunPower — rooftop solar generation tech AES & SimpliPhi & sonnen — stationary energy storage Utilities around the world & Stem — grid services Allstate & Geico & State Farm — insurance Auto dealerships — auto sales & service Freightliner/Daimler & MAN Truck and Bus & Scania & Iveco — semi trucks Apple & Google — in-car infotainment Nvidia & Intel — computer chips, systems on a chip, supercomputers LG Chem & CATL & Panasonic — battery cells Faurecia & Johnson Controls & Lear Corporation & TS Tech & Toyota Boshoku — automotive seats Kuka & ABB & Yaskawa Electric Corporation — industrial robots for manufacturing

We could also throw mining in there, cathode production, and many more topics I’m sure I’m missing. There are also numerous other companies than the ones listed above for the categories covered.

