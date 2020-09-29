  
   

Tesla As 17 Different Companies

Covering a couple of Elon Musk tweets, I recently wrote an article titled “Tesla = Approximately A Dozen Startups.” The company is involved in several different hardcore tech efforts as well as broader business like insurance and seat production.

One response to that article caught my attention because of how it expanded the premise of the article, and it thus stimulated this piece. The commenter, Richard Gordon, put company names next to the various business arms of Tesla — some of them at least.

Below is primarily his list, but I’m adding in some and changing a couple. Again, these are business arms of Tesla and some of the top companies they appear to be competing against, or are expected to be competing against.

  1. BMW & Audi & Toyota & Honda — car manufacturing
  2. Lyft & Uber — mobility services
  3. Electrify America & EVgo & Ionity & Fastned — fast charging
  4. ChargePoint & EVBox & many others — home/destination chargers
  5. Mobileye/Intel & Waymo & Cruise/GM & Nvidia — self-driving/driver-assist tech
  6. Sunrun & Vivint Solar — solar panel installation
  7. SunPower — rooftop solar generation tech
  8. AES & SimpliPhi & sonnen — stationary energy storage
  9. Utilities around the world & Stem — grid services
  10. Allstate & Geico & State Farm — insurance
  11. Auto dealerships — auto sales & service
  12. Freightliner/Daimler & MAN Truck and Bus & Scania & Iveco — semi trucks
  13. Apple & Google — in-car infotainment
  14. Nvidia & Intel — computer chips, systems on a chip, supercomputers
  15. LG Chem & CATL & Panasonic — battery cells
  16. Faurecia & Johnson Controls & Lear Corporation & TS Tech & Toyota Boshoku — automotive seats
  17. Kuka & ABB & Yaskawa Electric Corporation — industrial robots for manufacturing

We could also throw mining in there, cathode production, and many more topics I’m sure I’m missing. There are also numerous other companies than the ones listed above for the categories covered.

