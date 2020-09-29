Published on September 29th, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan0
Tesla As 17 Different Companies
September 29th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan
Covering a couple of Elon Musk tweets, I recently wrote an article titled “Tesla = Approximately A Dozen Startups.” The company is involved in several different hardcore tech efforts as well as broader business like insurance and seat production.
One response to that article caught my attention because of how it expanded the premise of the article, and it thus stimulated this piece. The commenter, Richard Gordon, put company names next to the various business arms of Tesla — some of them at least.
Below is primarily his list, but I’m adding in some and changing a couple. Again, these are business arms of Tesla and some of the top companies they appear to be competing against, or are expected to be competing against.
- BMW & Audi & Toyota & Honda — car manufacturing
- Lyft & Uber — mobility services
- Electrify America & EVgo & Ionity & Fastned — fast charging
- ChargePoint & EVBox & many others — home/destination chargers
- Mobileye/Intel & Waymo & Cruise/GM & Nvidia — self-driving/driver-assist tech
- Sunrun & Vivint Solar — solar panel installation
- SunPower — rooftop solar generation tech
- AES & SimpliPhi & sonnen — stationary energy storage
- Utilities around the world & Stem — grid services
- Allstate & Geico & State Farm — insurance
- Auto dealerships — auto sales & service
- Freightliner/Daimler & MAN Truck and Bus & Scania & Iveco — semi trucks
- Apple & Google — in-car infotainment
- Nvidia & Intel — computer chips, systems on a chip, supercomputers
- LG Chem & CATL & Panasonic — battery cells
- Faurecia & Johnson Controls & Lear Corporation & TS Tech & Toyota Boshoku — automotive seats
- Kuka & ABB & Yaskawa Electric Corporation — industrial robots for manufacturing
We could also throw mining in there, cathode production, and many more topics I’m sure I’m missing. There are also numerous other companies than the ones listed above for the categories covered.
Want to add anything in?
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.