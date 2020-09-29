Ridepanda Makes Finding An Electric Rideable Easy

September 29th, 2020 by Kyle Field

Chinmay Malaviya and Charlie Depman are relentless entrepreneurs and when a great idea came by, they knew it was the right time to jump. Having spent years working in personal electric mobility at the likes of Bird, Lime, and Scoot, they had their fingers on the pulse of the industry. CleanTechnica sat down with Chinmay and Charlie to get the lowdown on their latest project.

They sensed the emergence of a cavernous gap between the innovative wild west of electric rideables and consumers. Tension was growing as consumer awareness of the potential of rideables clashed with a complete lack of understanding of brands, capabilities, riding characteristics, and cost.

Chinmay and Charlie sat comfortably on the other end of the spectrum. Experts in personal electric mobility and the untapped potential of the vast array of new formats. They envisioned a new paradigm. A new customer-facing platform that existed to share unbiased information with buyers about electric bikes, scooters, electric mopeds, and everything in between. Consumers would be not only able to compare and contrast different brands, but they could also tap into service providers for the long tail of ownership.

Out of their mastery of all things electric, fueled by an entrepreneurial spirit, Chinmay and Charlie launched Ridepanda. The new service filled the gap. It informed would be buyers of the potential of electric rideables, letting them compare all types of formats in a single trustworthy location. Charlie brought his developer experience to bear on building the solution, starting with a quiz to usher interested parties into the market.

The quiz pairs customers with a handful of curated quality offerings to choose from. “Our goal is to replace car usage and car ownership with climate-friendly and sustainable vehicle options,” Chinmay Malaviya, co-founder and CEO of Ridepanda said in the press release. Doing this fires on all cylinders for the founders. They firmly believe that electric rideables are the future and that Ridepanda fills a void in the market today.

Making it easy to find a rideable is step one, but the journey doesn’t end there. Ridepanda offers a full complement of helmets, locks, and accessories to kit out new owners with everything they’ll need to get up and running on a new rideable safely. Aside from simply offering an opportunity to upsell a new purchase, helping owners ride safely ensures a better experience from day one.

The more owners ride their new vehicles, the less they will use their cars, trucks, and vans. That translates to lower emissions and in many cases, a healthier lifestyle. “We believe that e-rides can be a beloved replacement for the car if the user experience for discovery, purchase and support is simple and transparent,” Charlie Depman, co-founder and CTO of Ridepanda said.

The more people ride their new electric acquisitions, the better. That’s lower emissions, better health, and a larger impact on climate change. “E-rides are the future of transportation—the technology is better than ever before, and produces less carbon emissions and less waste,” Chinmay said. “Today, we take a step forward as consumers can select a vehicle that matches their needs, while also contributing to positive environmental change.”

Having worked for massive platforms managing vast fleets of rideables, they knew that getting vehicles onto the streets was just the start. Maintenance was a massive gap for private owners and they felt they had a solution. Leveraging their networks, they built up a service network to let owner pay up front for assembly, Ridepanda support, maintenance, and even extended warranties.

The result is a comprehensive marketplace that aspires to level the playing field across the diverse electric rideables space. Ridepanda is live today with an impressive array of vehicles, services and accessories to gently usher customers into a new world of personal electric mobility. Have a look and let us know what you think.









