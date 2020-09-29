  
   

Published on September 29th, 2020

Ford Mustang Mach-E Price Cut, & 0–60 MPH Times Published

September 29th, 2020  

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is one of the few vehicles on the market today that really excites me. It is a compelling vehicle that puts a tingle down my neck. The good news is that it just got a bit cheaper.

Ford cut the price of a couple versions of the Ford Mustang Mach-E earlier today. The Mustang Mach-E Premium’s price dropped by $3,000 and is now at $47,000 (before the $7,500 federal EV tax credit). The Mustang Mach-E First Edition, a somewhat more spiced up version of the Mach-E Premium, saw a price cut of $1,000 instead — or, as some have explained it, the base price still dropped by $3,000 but the First Edition package increased by $2,000. (Got that?)

What’s the reason for the price drop? According to Ford, it is in a “segment that is seeing dynamic pricing changes.” Some have taken that to mean there are some consumer demand concerns. Some fans on a Mustang Mach-E forum thread who have commented on the reason behind the price drop, however, see it as a direct response to the Volkswagen ID.4’s just revealed price, which was lower than many had expected. The ID.4, which has quite a similar body type and design has a starting price of $39,995, while its 1st Edition trim starts at $43,995.

One commenter noted that ID.4 reservations sold out in one day, indicating quite a lot of demand for the newer, cheaper electric crossover/SUV.

What about range on a full charge, one of the most important matters for electric vehicle buyers? Well, the ID.4 does quite well there too. It has a reported range of 250 miles, while these are the ranges provided for the different Mustang Mach-E trims:

  • Select Standard Range (SR) RWD: 230 miles
  • Select Standard Range (SR) AWD: 210 miles
  • Premium SR RWD: 230 miles
  • Premium SR AWD: 210 miles
  • Premium Standard Range (SR) RWD: 300 miles
  • Premium Standard Range (SR) AWD: 270 miles
  • First Edition (ER AWD): 270 miles
  • California Route 1 (ER RWD): 300 miles
  • GT (ER AWD): 235 miles

One are where the Mustang Mach-E wins out, though, has to be its larger touchscreen and I think overall interior. Additionally, it’s quicker.

Something else slid out along with the price cut — specific numbers for the vehicles’ acceleration from 0 mph to 60 mph. Here are the 0–60 mph specs:

  • Select: 5.8 seconds (RWD), 5.2 seconds (AWD)
  • Route 1: 6.1 seconds (RWD)
  • Premium: 6.1 seconds (ER RWD), 4.8 seconds (ER AWD), 5.8 seconds (SR RWD), 5.2 seconds (SR AWD)
    FE: 4.8 seconds (ER AWD)

The ID.4’s 0–60 mph time is reportedly between 7 and 8 seconds.

However, I think both vehicles are more likely to take customers away from gasoline vehicles of their respective brands. The Mustang Mach-E should siphon off many typical Ford Escape buyers, and perhaps even normal Mustang buyers. Although the Mustang Mach-E has a higher upfront cost, it can easily outcompete the Escape in terms of total cost of ownership.

My calculations will need to be adjusted a bit to account for the new pricing, but the general story is the same as it was before — the Mustang Mach-E is a much better vehicle than a Ford Escape at a lower total cost of ownership.

