Published on September 22nd, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan

Tesla To Bring Waypoints To Navigation! And What About Weather Radar? Alternate Routes?

September 22nd, 2020  

Tesla Navigation Waypoints

One of the top feature requests from Tesla owners has long been waypoints in the navigation system. In case you’re unclear what waypoints are, this is where you enter multiple destinations on one trip in a navigation system. Here’s how Teslatino, Eli Burton, and I tried to explain and lobby for the request nearly a year ago after Elon Musk said Tesla wouldn’t add the feature (the first tweet is just his statement at the time rejecting the feature request):

At the time, all of our lobbying seemed to be in vain.

It’s not the biggest deal. I don’t often need to plan stopping at multiple destinations on a trip. But it happens from time to time — for me and practically everyone else — and it just seems like a basic feature of a navigation system from 2004 onward. (See other Tesla owner thoughts about it here.)

Well, the good news is that we’re finally getting it!

The timeline is uncertain. Even when some new feature is “coming soon,” it’s never clear what that means. On December 26 of last year, Elon tweeted that we’d soon get Disney+ in the Theater section of the Tesla infotainment system, but it’s yet to arrive. The reason for the delay is uncertain and could be related to various matters, but the take-home point is that you never know when a new feature will actually arrive until you read “and Tesla owners lived happily ever after.”

Alternate Routes

Another major feature request for the navigation system, and one that I think would be more useful than waypoints, is the ability to choose an alternate route on a trip. Not having this feature is quite annoying, again, because it’s been a standard feature in Google Maps since, like, 2009. Even before that, you could drag the route around to change it if you knew better than Google Maps for a portion of the trip. Even that would be a much appreciated feature in Tesla’s nav system.

As one Tesla fan pointed out last year, such a feature could also help Tesla’s navigation system to learn and become a better route planner, which will be very important if Tesla ever rolls out a robotaxi service.

Weather Radar Overlay!

A third feature that I think would be hugely loved and appreciated by Tesla drivers is adding the option to overlay a weather radar on the navigation system. That would be super cool. Credit for the idea and a rad mockup goes to Jessica Meckmann:

3 Top Tesla Navigation System Feature Requests

There are not a lot of ways that I think Tesla’s infotainment system could get massively better, but these are three of them. Waypoints and alternate routes should definitely be options, as these are basics of a good navigation system and have been for 10+ years. The radar overlay feature would be superb icing on the cake that seems to fit Tesla’s usual software leadership pattern. It would be one of the most useful features in the infotainment system, and also simply a fun one. Who doesn’t love looking at the weather radar!

Any other top ideas for Tesla nav features or other Tesla infotainment features?

