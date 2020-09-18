Ford Mustang Mach-E Easily Goes 300+ Miles In Norway

September 18th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Ford is now testing its hot new Mustang Mach-e electric crossover/SUV in Europe. Naturally, the #1 place to take an electric vehicle is Norway, where approximately 70% of new vehicle sales are now electric (fully electric or plugin hybrid). That’s where Ford has been playing around with the Mustang Mach-E, and the results are looking good (according to Ford’s PR team, but I don’t see any reason to not believe them).

Toward the end of a long press release filled with fluffy marketing language more than anything else, Ford shared that the “all-wheel drive model with a targeted WLTP driving range of 335 miles exceeded energy-efficiency expectations, travelling 301 miles non-stop from Oslo to Trondheim, finishing the journey with 14 per cent battery capacity remaining.” Not too shabby, and that’s not even the extended-range trim, which Ford expects to get a WLTP range rating of 379 miles.

Furthermore, Ford’s charging specs have gotten better. “Latest testing shows charge time has improved by nearly 30 per cent from early estimates, reaching an average of 73 miles of range within 10 minutes using IONITY fast charging, when equipped with an extended-range battery and rear-wheel drive.”

Overall, though, Ford’s message in its press release about European testing is pretty simple: The Mustang Mach-E drives really well. It has a useful low center of gravity due to the big battery on the bottom (because it’s an electric vehicle and Ford considered both basic physics and Tesla’s decade lead in the market). It has great torque (because it’s an electric vehicle).

Though, it was the less obvious benefits touched on in the accompanying video that caught my attention. Depending on what mode you want to drive in, the lighting changes. Cool! The soundproofing is highlighted as noteworthy as well. I’m curious to check that out, especially because the soundproofing on my Tesla Model 3 seems rather weak on fast roads.

Overall, since it was revealed, I’ve thought that the Ford Mustang Mach-E has a winning, true 21st century package. The electric SUV/crossover may prove to be a big item in Europe.

“Whether testing on frozen lakes, in searing deserts, or using state-of-the-art driving simulators, Ford’s engineering teams worked across the globe to develop an all-electric Mustang Mach‑E that delivers a true Mustang driving experience for customers around the world.”

You can read the full press release about the Ford Mustang Mach-E’s European testing here.

