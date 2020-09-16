Tesla Replaces Humans With Technology In New Touchless, Humanless Test Drives

September 16th, 2020 by Kyle Field

Tesla is kicking off a completely new touchless, humanless test drive model that is blowing people’s minds this week. Eli Burton, founder of My Tesla Adventure and the Adventures of Starman comic book series, dropped a new video walk through of Tesla’s new touchless test drives today.

The new test drives start with a handful of test drive vehicles simply sitting around in parking lots at Tesla locations. Each vehicle has a unique QR code posted in the window that lets interested parties scan the code, enter a few bits of information, and get started on a test drive without talking to or even seeing a Tesla employee. Eli took the opportunity to head out in a Tesla Model Y for his first test drive in Tesla’s latest creation. Check it out:

Scanning the QR code pulls up a simple web form. After submitting a few bits of vital information via the web form, a Tesla employee remotely unlocks the vehicle within 5 minutes and BAM, you’re off to the races. Well, hopefully not off to race it, but you get the point. The vehicle is unlocked and remotely activated for a short test drive.

Inside the vehicle, a host of sanitary supplies make it easy to clean the vehicle to your liking before and after your test drive experience. Basic instructions for operating the vehicle are included in the vehicle, but it’s worth noting that a test drive like this probably isn’t your best option if you do want a bit more help getting started or getting to know a Tesla from the ground up.

For a bit of a primer before diving straight into a solo test drive, Tesla has a new landing page set up where interested parties can reserve a touchless test drive online. After reserving a car and selecting the most convenient location, a handful of introductory videos make it easy to learn about unlocking the vehicle, safely operating the vehicle, and the like before your appointment.

The new test drive option is a great way for Tesla to let more people test drive vehicles without having to spend any human capital. It’s perfect for self learners and for those uncomfortable getting into a car with another stranger for a test drive. COVID is real and it is always good to be on the safe side of things when it comes to a potentially deadly virus.

Of course, Tesla still offers traditional test drives with support from a team of experts at its service centers, but the new option is sure to appeal to many owners out there. In fact, I’m adding this to my to do list as I would love to spend more time in a Tesla Model Y, just like Eli did.

If you’re considering trying the new touchless, humanless test drives, I highly recommend watching Eli’s video. After doing just that, I’m seriously tempted to pick up the Musk Industries shirt he was wearing but that might be due to the fact that I’ve been binge watching the Ironman movies with my boys over the last few weeks. The future is now, folks.

