Scotland’s M74 Has Most Charge Points Per Mile In UK

September 16th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

More electric vehicle chargers are rolling out every day in countries around the world, but some places have been rolling out chargers more than others. In the UK, Scotland’s M74 is king of the charging hill. It has the most EV charge points per mile in Great Britain.

The M74 goes approximately 40 miles from Glasgow toward the southeast. It has 3 EV charge points on it, with drivers hardly having to go more than 10 miles between stations.

Interestingly, the nearby M8 has a whopping zero (0) charge points, along 60 miles and despite being one of the most traveled motorways in Scotland. Even more interestingly (i.e., oddly), the M25 goes through areas that are especially hot electric vehicle (EV) purchasing areas but is one of the worst motorways in the UK for EV charging infrastructure.

Another good motorway is the M6, “which is the UK’s longest motorway and connects the West Midlands to the North West of England.” It goes for 232 miles and has 16 charge points along the way, which means an average of about 14.5 miles per charge point.

The information revealed above and more come from CarGurus, which has tracked and crunched the numbers on EV charge points across the UK.

If you live in Northern Ireland, you’ve got a particularly appealing situation right now. The M5 is one of the top 5 most EV-friendly motorways “despite ranking lowest in EV buying interest in the UK.” In other words, don’t worry about competing over a charging station with anyone!

Coming back to the M6, it and the region around it are in a similar boat. Despite having great EV charging infrastructure and approximately 20% of the UK living near it, those areas account for just 10% of EV-related searches in the country.

The report also shares that more than 330,800 fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles are now on UK roads, among many other facts, stats and notes. Check out the full story for more details.

EV registrations are up 157% in 2020 compared to 2019, and expect that growth to continue. EV charging accessibility along motorways will become an increasingly important matter, especially if a problem of “charging station congestion” arises.

