World’s Largest Clean Energy Accelerator Enters USA

September 15th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

EIT InnoEnergy, “the world’s largest sustainable energy engine,” is entering the United States, via Boston. EIT InnoEnergy is headquartered in Europe, where it “helps entrepreneurs develop their innovations and reduce time to market by providing direct access to 500+ industrial partners in EIT InnoEnergy’s ecosystem.”

EIT InnoEnergy’s entry into the USA is via Greentown Labs, “the largest cleantech start-up incubator in North America.” We’ve covered Greentown Labs several times over the years, most recently mentioning that it provided early support to Raise Green, a fresh new crowdfunding platform for clean energy projects.

“EIT InnoEnergy and Greentown Labs are both active members of the Incubatenergy Network, a consortium of US clean energy-focused incubators that have supported more than 500 companies,” a press release about the news notes.

“EIT InnoEnergy’s involvement with the Network, coupled with organic growth in its start-up portfolio, led the accelerator to consider a greater presence in the U.S. to further accelerate innovation. EIT InnoEnergy’s new office is led by former Greentown Labs founding team member Mark Vasu, who has been appointed as US Operations Manager while EIT InnoEnergy’s Innovation Director Elena Bou has joined Greentown Labs’ Advisory Board.”

In addition to the 500 corporate partners noted above, EIT InnoEnergy is home to 55 specialized investors. It has 450 ventures and innovative companies within its ecosystem.

“Solving the energy transition is a challenge without borders. By expanding our ecosystem to incorporate more diversity and richness, we can ensure that the very best sustainable energy innovations benefit all corners of the world,” Elena Bou, Innovation Director and Executive Board member at EIT InnoEnergy, said about the development.

Naturally, a startup that comes up through EIT InnoEnergy also now benefits from better access to the North American market as well as the European one. In addition to Boston, EIT InnoEnergy also has offices in Barcelona, Lisbon, Berlin, Karlsruhe, Grenoble, Stockholm, Krakow, Brussels, Eindhoven, and Amsterdam. How long until it has offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and New York City?









