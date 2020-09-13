Non-Tesla Electric Cars Can Now Charge For Free On Some European Tesla Superchargers

September 13th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

A rather surprising situation popped up in Europe this week. Historically, only Tesla vehicles have been able to charge at Tesla Superchargers. However, the European Commission got a bit antsy and — whiz, bang, boom — Supercharging has been opened up to the many electric car drivers in Europe who don’t have a T on their hoods.

Well, sort of.

First of all, let’s start with the tweet that caught my attention:

Starting now, any EV in Europe can charge for free at any Tesla V3 Supercharger Station. What do you guys think? Bug? Awesome new policy? @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/1ttfxHwdUX — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) September 12, 2020

As the tweet notes, this is only a possibility at V3 (version 3) Tesla Superchargers. One of our writers, Maarten Vinkhuyzen, who owns a Renault Zoe in the Netherlands, did go test this out today and found he was able to Supercharge for free at the Apeldoorn-Oost Tesla Supercharger using the CCS plug there. He noted that only one of the stalls had this open charging option, and I think it’s probably the situation at every new V3 Tesla Supercharger that just one or two stalls are available for “outsiders.”

Also, it’s important to note that not all electric cars can use these chargers. Your car has to have a CCS2 charge port.

As to why this is happening, Twitter account @TeslaStars points out that, “This is due to a EU law that requires new charging stations to have at least 1 or 2 stalls compatible with any #EV.“

This seems to be a new EU requirement, as you can read in the below article (in French 🇫🇷)https://t.co/SYxCquZtYP “The order now obliges @Tesla, when they open a new station, to have one or two charging stalls open to the public” 🧐 — TeslaStars ✨ (@TeslaStars) September 12, 2020

TeslaStars has a number of other interesting thoughts in their tweetstorm about this. First of all, they remind us that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has long been open to other automakers using Superchargers. These other automakers were just supposed to pay their fair share and design electric cars that were compatible with Superchargers. In Europe, however, Tesla itself had to switch to the CCS charging format the continent adopted. Then, the EU put forward this rule requiring that any new charging station be capable of charging new electric vehicles from any brand.

TeslaStars presumes that this “free for anyone” approach Tesla has launched so far is just an interim approach. If Tesla reworks its app a bit to let non-owners have an account, then it can charge them through the app. If Tesla does go that route, and I assume it will since it doesn’t want to give away free electricity forever (especially to non-Tesla drivers), then Tesla could open up all V3 charging stalls to other electric car drivers and could potentially make some decent revenue off of them.

I believe @Tesla went for an interim solutions when creating new stations, where they put 1 or 2 stalls for other #EV charging, to comply with the law 🤔 Right now it’s free (no RFID reader) but later they can make people pay via the @Tesla app or #PlugAndCharge ☺️ pic.twitter.com/9exO7emW5U — TeslaStars ✨ (@TeslaStars) September 12, 2020

Longer term once they figure out how people will pay, they can make all the stalls compatible with any #EV 🚗🔋⚡️🔌 I see this as a great benefit for #EV adoption and this is completely in line with the mission, given how shitty the public infrastructure is right now 😌 — TeslaStars ✨ (@TeslaStars) September 12, 2020

As TeslaStars notes in more colorful language, there’s a problem across Europe (and the same is true in the US) that non-Tesla chargers are rather frequently out of service and are limited along critical routes anyway. Opening up Supercharger access to more drivers could definitely help accelerate the transition to zero-emissions electric vehicles and sustainable energy use.

One thought. The various national laws have to be in compliance with the 2014 EU directive, but can also tighten it 😏 So maybe the French law mentioned one the above article is more restrictive than in the rest of Europe? 🤔 https://t.co/JPjS7ksU12 — TeslaStars ✨ (@TeslaStars) September 12, 2020

Interestingly, as I got to the end of TeslaStars’ tweetstorm, I discovered that they also referenced a 2019 CleanTechnica article about standardizing EV charging in Europe. I recommend reading that excellent piece by Andy Miles to better understand the legislation, but one key point is that countries can make laws stricter than the EU-wide mandate. In other words, some countries could require Tesla to make every charging port compatible with other electric vehicles. We’ll see if any countries do get so bold and aggressive. In the meantime, though, many electric car drivers across Europe should be rejoicing right this morning and searching out V3 Tesla Superchargers near them or along routes they intend to travel.

This sure would have helped our Polish friends who recently drove a Porsche Taycan from Poland to Portugal and had quite a few problems charging along the way.

Below are a few videos of early test charging at now-open Tesla Superchargers. (Tip of the hat to TeslaStars, Drive Tesla Canada, and Chanan Bos for sharing — along with the people who created these videos.)

What do you think about this development? Will it stimulate a lot more electric vehicle sales in Europe? Will Tesla Superchargers get clogged with non-Tesla electric vehicles? How long will it take until Tesla is charging electric vehicle drivers to use its system? Will any countries pass especially stern EV charging station requirements? Also, I guess I could ask — do you think it was fair to make Tesla open up its Supercharger network, which the Silicon Valley company poured a lot of investment into and works hard to keep up and running reliably?

Related: Tesla Supercharging Guide









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode