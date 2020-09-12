Electric Car Record To Be Attempted By Zero Carbon World

September 12th, 2020 by Guest Contributor

Charity aims to travel from John O’Groats to Land’s End in 17 hours and beat the shortest charging time record for an EV.

Three representatives from UK charity Zero Carbon World will attempt to make the fastest journey in an electric car from John O’Groats to Land’s End on Saturday, 12 September 2020, and while doing so aim to break the Guinness World Record for the journey’s shortest charging time in an EV.

Zero Carbon World Trustee Dean Fielding, charity chairman and ABB FIA Formula E Championship racing driver Alexander Sims, and EV specialist David Peilow will together attempt the record, which currently stands at 3 hours 44 minutes and 33 seconds and was set in 2015.

Long-time EV enthusiast Peilow was the first person to set a record for an electric car on this journey when he travelled the 840 miles (1,352 km) of roads between the most northerly point of Scotland, John O’Groats, and England’s most southerly point, Land’s End, back in 2011. Together with the founder of Zero Carbon World, Kevin Sharpe, the journey took two days due to restrictions in the charging infrastructure and the charging rate at that time. However, 9 years later and the trio making the 2020 attempt is predicting that the journey will take under 17 hours, with the charging time anticipated to amount to less than 2 hours.

“We are planning for around 15–16 hours of driving and four short recharge stops along the way, which we hope will amount to a maximum of two hours,” says Zero Carbon World Trustee Dean Fielding. “Electric vehicles, charging capabilities and the charging infrastructure have come on in leaps and bounds over the past decade, and we want to bring attention to the fact that the UK is increasingly becoming EV-friendly and that making the switch to an EV is feasible, practical and enjoyable for both long and short journeys.”

The Guinness World Record attempt will be made in a Tesla Model 3. The charity plans to use a 150kW Tesla Supercharger station and three 350kW IONITY chargers during the journey. The latter company is a joint venture of BMW Group, Ford Motor Company, Mercedes Benz AG, Volkswagen Group, Audi, and Porsche that has the aim of building a high-power charging network for electric vehicles along major highways in Europe.

The Zero Carbon World trio will be documenting the Guinness World Record attempt progress and sharing updates on the charity’s Twitter (@ZeroCarbonWorld) and Facebook (@ZeroCarbonWorld) channels.

25 minute 24 secs charging stop at the Hilton Park Birmingham @Tesla supercharger 👍 1 more charge to go, we can do this 👊😁 pic.twitter.com/m41FmcLhhJ — Zero Carbon World (@ZeroCarbonWorld) September 12, 2020

About Zero Carbon World: Established in 2009, Zero Carbon World is a charity that has to date donated over 700 electric vehicle charging points across the UK. The charity has the mission of implementing carbon reduction projects in the UK, challenging misconceptions surrounding carbon reduction among individuals and organisations, and encouraging the widespread adoption of sustainable solutions. It replies purely on donations and community support, with 100% of all funding fed directly into projects.









