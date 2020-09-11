Putin’s Presidential Motorbike Will Be Electric, + 450 Electric Buses Now In Moscow

September 11th, 2020 by Cynthia Shahan

“Very important that Moscow is in a trend.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s next presidential motorbike escorts will be going electric, according to the French publication Moto Station. Considering the fact that Russia is heavily dependent on its oil industry and has long been a barrier to faster climate action, this comes as a bit of a surprise, but that shows how much the electric revolution is crossing the world. And they are indeed Russian electric motorcycles.

The electric motorcycle is called the Aurus Escort. Moto Station, “Le premier” motorcycle news portal in France, writes: “What can be said about these new bikes is that they will be purely electric. The Russian president obviously has great importance for his fleet of vehicles and the Russian style. But switching to electricity with these escort bikes is quite surprising. Is it to restore his image? The country is committed to reducing oil production as one of the world’s leading oil and gas producers.”

It seems that even Putin cannot deny the higher quality and technology of electric vehicles. And perhaps Russia’s development of cleaner technology is going to move forward. There is no reason it should not. I’m sure concerned citizens of Russian also care about their air quality. They also want clean technology.

Moto Station continues:

“On the patent designs, unveiled in Russia, no special names appear for these bikes, only the designation ‘Escort’. For the rest, we have little information. The electric motor is credited with 150 hp and the top speed would be 250 km/h. High performance that may not make sense on an escort bike, although it’s hard to imagine Vladimir Putin surrounding himself with performance-less motorcycles, that’s probably not his style.”

“The photos reveal a bulky motorcycle with a high, adjustable windshield. The electric motor is housed in an aluminum frame. The rear swinging arm also appears to be made up of the same alloy. It is supported by a central shock absorber. The front gear, with a central shock absorber, appears to feature a technology similar to BMW’s Duolever front gear. As for the position, there is a saddle go wide and hollow, a handlebars high and wide. We are very close to the custom universe. Will the suitcases, suspended in the back, conceal weapons of defense in the event of a terrorist attack? Will a vodka-based kit be held there for when the president is in official representation? The Aurus Escort is scheduled for 2022.”

In other Russian advancements regarding electric vehicles, I found that 450 electric buses are now on Moscow’s roads: The city’s main bus operator, Mosgortrans, in August received more zero-emission electric buses from domestic manufacturer Kamaz. The city now prides itself on having one of the largest electric bus fleets in the world.

“Since 2018, Kamaz has delivered a total of 334 electric buses to Mosgortrans. In 2018, Moscow operator Mosgortrans ordered 100 ebuses each from manufacturers Kamaz and GAZ. Kamaz buses (model 6282 second generation) are able to carry more than 85 passengers and equipped with USB ports and Wifi connection. One of these vehicles was displayed by Kamaz at last UITP Summit in Stockholm.”

Another recent story covered the biggest zero-emission bus acquisition in Moscow, Russia. The electric buses will be used on five more routes of the Russian capital, by the end of the year. The story also noted that all electric buses will be free in September.

“Sergey Sobyanin noted that in Russia, world-class technology is being created, technologies are being developed that are just beginning to be used in large cities of the world, and it is very important that Moscow is in a trend.”

When ruminating about the people of other countries, it is good to consider that, as planetary citizens, many humans want to do what is right and want to help others.

Russia, China, and all countries known for human rights violations (including the United States with its recent policy of kidnapping immigrant children and babies without the ability to reunite them with their parents) also include many responsible hard-working citizens, people — like us — who do not want to be part of those human rights violations, who do not disregard the poor, who do not want to be part of the oligarchy. In all countries, many normal people would like clean air, clean water, quiet zero-emissions electric buses, and respect for human rights. It is nice to see the electric bus progress in Russia, as elsewhere.









