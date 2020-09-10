Nations to Announce Commitment to Collaboratively Grow Zero-Emission Commercial Vehicle Manufacturing & Infrastructure

September 10th, 2020 by Guest Contributor

CALSTART’s Drive to Zero program leading global push for zero-emission commercial vehicles.

RIYADH — Multiple nations will announce a new commitment to collaboratively grow zero-emission commercial vehicle manufacturing and infrastructure at the 11th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM11). CALSTART’s Global Commercial Vehicle Drive to Zero program — which has brought about this new commitment and already enjoys support from more than 90 international government and industry leaders — will announce the details of the effort at the event entitled “Ten Years of EVI: Entering the Decade of the Electric Drive.” During the announcement, leaders from each nation will be invited to highlight their current and future plans to grow the market for electric and hydrogen vans, trucks and buses.

CEM11 is a gathering of energy ministers from around the world. This year’s event is hosted virtually by Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WHAT:

Multiple nations to announce collaborative commitment to zero-emission commercial vehicles at global clean energy forum

WHERE:

Register to attend “10 Years of EVI: Entering the Decade of the Electric Drive” online at www.cem-mi-saudi2020.sa — login information will be emailed to you.

If you are unable to attend the session live, CALSTART’s Global Drive to Zero program will “re-air” the session on our website. Additional details to come.

WHEN:

Sept. 16th at 3am PT / 6am ET / 11 am UTC / 1pm SAST

WHO:

CALSTART’s Global Commercial Vehicle Drive to Zero program

Drive to Zero is designed to catalyze the growth of zero- and near-zero-emission trucks, buses and off-road vehicles. It unites key regions of change, along with leading manufacturers and commercial fleets, to collaboratively speed production and adoption through policies, financial incentives, infrastructure investments and pilot projects that support early market success and create conditions for accelerated growth.

HOW:

Contact Roxanna Smith at Roxanna.Smith@ GlobalDriveToZero.org

CALSTART | Changing transportation for good: A national nonprofit consortium with offices in New York, Michigan, Colorado and California and partners world-wide, CALSTART works with 240+ member company and agency innovators to build a prosperous, efficient and clean high-tech transportation industry. We knock out barriers to modernization and the adoption of clean vehicles. CALSTART is changing transportation for good.









