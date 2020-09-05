New York Utilities, Enel X, & Uplight Launch Smart EV Charging Program

September 5th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

If you live in the utility districts of Central Hudson Gas & Electric and Orange & Rockland, you’ve got a cool new offering. Those utilities have partnered with Uplight and Enel X to get more smart EV chargers into people’s homes and help them charge on 100% green, clean, renewable energy.

Customers in the pilot program get a $450 instant rebate when purchasing specific Wi-Fi enabled JuiceBox EV charging stations. After buying one on their utility’s online Marketplace, the charger needs to be enrolled in the Charge Smart Program. Customers can then check on their charging patterns and customize them through the Enel X JuiceNet platform, which includes an app and a smart charging web dashboard.

“JuiceNet Green, a unique software service, shifts EV charging during each session to times when greenhouse gas emissions are lower, and the dirtiest fossil-fuel power plants are least utilized,” Enel X and Uplight write. “JuiceNet Green utilizes forecast and real-time greenhouse gas emissions data from WattTime, a subsidiary of the Rocky Mountain Institute. The JuiceNet Utility Edition platform also allows utilities to monitor and analyze demand from participating charging stations and manage charging to respond to and align with real-time grid conditions.”

“This program automatically charges the vehicle during times of the cleanest power generation – decreasing the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.” The program is supposed to help New York state with its goal to reduce carbon emissions 85 percent by 2050.

“Driving an EV is already a powerful step a customer takes to reduce their environmental impact, but this program gives customers the right tools to help them more seamlessly manage their energy usage,” Josh Lin, General Manager of Uplight, noted.

