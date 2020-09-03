Renault Zoe Van & Kangoo Z.E. Buyers In UK Get “Free” Home Charging Wallbox

September 3rd, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

If you buy a new Renault Zoe Van or Renault Kangoo Z.E. in the UK, you get a nice little bonus at the moment — a home charging wallbox worth £450. You have to order this month for the deal, though. You also have to get the vehicle(s) through Renault Contract Hire.

Renault was keen to also point out that getting an electric van can save you money anyway. “Strong residual values for Kangoo Z.E. allow for savings of over £300 across the duration of the contract,” a news release notes.

The Kangoo Z.E. has been a popular electric van in Europe for years, and Z.E. van sales increased 233% from 2018 to 2019. Renault electric vans accounted for 31% electric van market share in Europe. However, Renault’s newfound advantage is that it has a varied lineup of commercial electric vans to choose from. Adding in the All-New ZOE Van and Master Z.E. made Renault the European manufacturer with the largest selection of electric vans.

Naturally, the marketing is that you get the the charger for free, whereas critics will point out that nothing is free, the price is rolled into the EV product (some way or another), and the charger is complimentary, not free. Well, as logical as that is, “free” sure sounds good and it looks like you won’t get the charger if you wait until October to order. Presuming vehicle prices don’t drop then, a wallbox charger from BP Chargemaster alongside an electric van for £450 sounds appealing to me.

“The Renault ZOE Van boasts a 245-mile range and is available in two well-equipped specifications: Business and Business+. Both come equipped with the latest technology and connectivity including Renault’s EasyLink infotainment screens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a TFT Driver Information Display and the availability of a range of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). It also comes with a five-year, 100-mile warranty, and is capable of carrying up to 387kg (Business) in its practical load area measuring one cubic metre.”

It also includes:

52 kWh battery

80 kW R110 electric motor

50kW DC charging

The Zoe Van starts at £25,180 (“on the road” price after accounting for Plug-in Vehicle Grant).

The Kangoo Z.E. can be had for just £189 per month. Some key specs it offers: 143 miles (WLTP) of range from a 33kWh battery and up to 640 kg payload. Which would you get?

Here are more figures on both the All-New Renault Zoe Van and the Renault Kangoo Z.E.:











Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Send us an email: tips@cleantechnica.com

Latest Cleantech Talk Episode