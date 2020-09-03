Germany Tells Elon Musk Tesla Will Get Government Support For Giga Berlin

September 3rd, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Germany is following in China’s footsteps when it comes to Elon Musk and Tesla. Reuters has noted that Elon Musk met with Germany’s economy minister, Peter Altmaier, who promised him that Germany will help in whatever way is needed to help get Giga Berlin running as fast as possible.

Tesla CEO @ElonMusk met the German economy and science ministers in Berlin as the company appears to be opening a new front in the European battle for electric-car supremacy: the power behind the wheel. Read more https://t.co/fAkqNRT7ll $TSLA pic.twitter.com/a4ddT2XTLX — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) September 2, 2020

“We are very proud of your car plant in Brandenburg and we wish you good luck with that. You’ll have every assistance you need,” Altmaier told Elon Musk during a meeting of Angela Merkel’s caucus group in Berlin.

Brandenburg’s premier, Dietmar Woidke, said in an emailed statement that the goal for Tesla’s production start is still set for the summer of 2021.

Elon Musk also met with the premier and the state’s economy minister, Joerg Steinbach, to plan the next steps for the factory. These regulatory steps include a public hearing on September 23.

Tesmanian noted that Giga Berlin is more visible when you drive past the facility. He said that Tesla’s factory is the largest industrial investment in Germany since 1990 and even though it is a lot of work, he’s proud of Tesla’s presence in Brandenburg.

Tesmanian also reported that Elon Musk was in Germany earlier to discuss RNA Micro-factories with CureVac. While wearing an outfit straight out of GTA, Elon Musk visited Tübingen where several fans and supporters were there to greet him.

I like to see Elon surrounded by so many people and especially young people. They understand who he is and what he is doing for all of humanity. #TeslaGermany These photos warm my soul @elonmusk ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zD0vcblbAt — Eva Fox 🦊 (@EvaFoxU) September 2, 2020

The photos and video pouring in shows just how well-loved Elon Musk and Tesla are showing despite Germany being the home to many of Tesla’s major competitors — competition not because a few make one or two EVs, but because these are legacy automakers and Tesla’s main competition are ICE vehicles.

Meeting @elonmusk at @CureVacRNA.

"I want to work for you" at Giga-Berlin. I study engineering + have built my own electric bike at the age of 16 (now I'm 21). I gave you my contact details as well. My email: eliaspfeffer@gmail.com Contact me Elon! pic.twitter.com/lpM6FIFiIV — Elias Pfeffer (@PfefferElias) September 2, 2020

Despite his hectic schedule, Elon Musk even found time to donate to a few Louisiana charities to help with hurricane relief here in my state. This is one of many reasons why Tesla is the success it is today — its CEO leads with his heart. Tesla is a company that is changing the world for the better through EVs and energy products. While working with CureVac to help develop some type of solution to the global pandemic, Elon Musk also made time to help the hundreds of thousands of Louisianans without power and water.

Giga Berlin Updates

Giga Berlin is coming along beautifully as another roof goes up on the body-in-white building. This is a large, low building located on the western side of the site and is adjacent to the paint shop. As Giga Berlin comes to life, the question of whether or not “German efficiency” can handle’ Tesla’s speed comes to mind. “Giga Berlin will come together at an impossible-seeming speed, The prefabricated construction method in Germany is extremely impressive,” Elon Musk tweeted back in July.

Giga Berlin will come together at an impossible-seeming speed. The prefabricated construction method in Germany is extremely impressive. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2020

One thing Giga Berlin will have that the other factories don’t have will a rave cave — unless Elon decides to add such caves to other factories. An indoor-outdoor rave space on the roof would be fun and create a tourist attraction for Brandenburg as well. People would come to have events and celebrations while exploring the idea of Tesla and what it is really all about. Once Giga Berlin is built, I do think Tesla will probably be the only manufacturing plant in the world with a rave cave.

Perhaps this is why Tesla is so loved. Customers ask Elon Musk for different requests, whether Dog Mode or Climate Control or Caraoke, and he delivers. This is how you revolutionize an industry: you make sure your customers get to feel as if they are part of the creation of your company. Just one question, though: can we get Tesla candy as well? I would love to see Tesla become a major competitor for Godiva.









