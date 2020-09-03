CN To Buy 50 Lion Electric Trucks

September 3rd, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The electric truck revolution marches on. The Lion Electric Co. has had more than its fair share of orders in the early electric truck market, and this week it notched a big one. Large Canadian transport company CN signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Lion Electric to buy 50 of its zero-emission, fully electric trucks.

In fact, this is the largest order Lion Electric has received to date.

CN moves “300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods” around North America each year. It combines both rail and trucking transportation services. These new electric trucks from Lion Electric will help CN fill the gaps between rail routes in a zero-emission way. “These zero-emission trucks, slated for intermodal use, will be tested in a variety of situations and environments across the CN network, from urban delivery, container shuttle service, to port operations,” the companies note.

CN launched a pilot program using Lion Electric trucks in April 2019. Clearly, it was happy with what it saw and experienced. “CN is showing leadership by acquiring 50 all-electric Lion trucks. This order, the largest for Lion Electric Co. yet, is a sign of confidence in our company and that now is the time for the electrification of heavy transportation. Aside from being zero-emission, I believe the Lion electric trucks will be an invaluable addition to CN’s operations. I hope this deal inspires everyone who is looking for an economical, sustainable and environmental transportation solution to switch to electric vehicles.” —Marc Bédard, President and Founder of The Lion Electric Co.

We have covered Lion Electric many times over the years. It is refreshing and inspiring to see that it has just landed a record order. The company has been dedicated to designing and producing heavy-duty vehicles for a variety of purposes, which is especially useful for cutting emissions, including near some vulnerable populations. “We create, design, and manufacture all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit markets,” the company summarizes.

Lion Electric recently supplied 27 electric school buses to Quebec, recently started offering electric garbage trucks, and started offering a class 8 with up to 400 km (250 miles) of range last year. We covered Lion’s electric school bus offerings all the way back in May 2016, and then again in 2017 when it unveiled a new model. What’s coming next from Lion Electric?

