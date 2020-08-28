  
   

The 15 Year Anniversary Of Hurricane Katrina (Video)

Announcement courtesy The Years Project.

This week, as Hurricane Laura threatens the Gulf Coast, we also remember Hurricane Katrina, which devastated the region 15 years ago. Rev. Lennox Yearwood from the Hip Hop Caucus tells us what we’ve learned since then and why it matters. On August 29th, 2020 join the special anniversary event: www.katrina15.com

Learn More About The YEARS Project: https://theyearsproject.com/ 
 


 

