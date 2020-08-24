Lucid SUV Makes Surprise Appearance In The Wild

August 24th, 2020 by Steve Hanley

Sometimes you are just in the right place at the right time. That applies to Twitter user Coast Redwoods, who was out for drive in California recently when he chanced on what may have been a photo shoot for an upcoming Lucid SUV. Lucid Motors is quite clear that it intends to offer a range of electric cars. Following the game plan put in place by Tesla, it will begin with the top of the line Lucid Air beginning in 2021 and use the profits from that car to expand to other models. Since Americans are gaga for SUVs these days, it would make perfect sense of Lucid to make its second model a car that appeals to SUV buyers. Here is Coast Redwoods’ tweet.

My iPhone 10 zoom isn’t clear enough to show how beautiful these Lucid cars are. I’d buy one now! pic.twitter.com/bJkB6Q9a4Z — Coast Redwoods (@mvahead) August 15, 2020

There is no official confirmation from Lucid that it has built prototypes of an electric SUV or how much one might cost, but a quick comparison between the Lucid Air on hand for the photo shoot and the unidentified vehicle in the photos makes it clear the two are closely related, especially when comparing the look and shape of the C pillars at the rear of both cars. That suggests the SUV, if there is one, will benefit from the same 900+ volt architecture of the Air and have similar range and charging specs — both of which exceed those of any other electric car currently for sale in the US.

The photographer added in a subsequent tweet, “Just to be clear, I posted all of the pics I have, so there are no more to share. My passenger snapped them for me because I was driving & didn’t want CHP to get me, so they aren’t the best shots. I was driving my Tesla Model Y so I got some stern looks from the Lucid crew, haha!”

At first glance, the SUV appears to be nothing more than a Lucid Air with an extended roof. Whether or not it offers third row seating is unknown but certainly any car that aspires to the SUV label should have seating for 7, at least as an option. The car shown looks enormous but if it is based on the Air, it will be the same 195.5 inches long. For comparison purposes, a Cadillac Escalade is about 9 inches longer. The Rivian R1S is about 3 inches longer, so the Lucid SUV seen in these photos is actually not quite as humongous as it appears.

When will it go on sale and how much will it cost? We have no idea but will ask our source at Lucid for a comment. We will let you know what he has to say, if anything.









