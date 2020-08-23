  
   

Published on August 23rd, 2020 | by Joe Wachunas

E-Motorcycle Webinar Recording & Recap

August 23rd, 2020  

Miss the electric motorcycle webinar co-hosted by Forth and CleanTechnica on August 19? We’ve got you covered with a YouTube recording here.

Also, check out the articles published in CleanTechnica with our three panelists — Dan Quick from Zero,  Nick Schoeps from Upspun, and Susanna Schick from CleanTechnica

Finally, keep your eyes peeled for some upcoming exciting webinars! 
 


 

About the Author

lives in Portland, Oregon, and works for the nonprofit Forth, which promotes electric transportation. He is also involved with Electrify Now because he believes that electrifying everything, from transportation to homes, is the quickest path to an equitable, clean energy future. And of course, Joe and his family live in an all-electric home and drive an EV.


