SunSpec Alliance & Energy Web Partner On Solar + Storage “Plug & Play” Solutions

SunSpec Alliance (SunSpec) has joined as a member of Energy Web. Today the two organizations also jointly announced a strategic partnership to co-develop digital standards, protocols, solutions, and certifications that support ‘plug & play’ system interoperability for solar PV and battery energy storage technologies. Together they’ll enlist energy market participants such as grid operators, renewable energy developers, and distributed energy resource (DER) providers for projects focused on digitalization and grid integration of DERs.

SunSpec is a trade alliance of roughly 100 solar and storage companies spanning Asia, Europe, and North America, including industry heavyweights such as Canadian Solar, LG Electronics, NexTracker, Pika Energy (Generac), Q Cells (Hanwha), Schneider Electric, SMA, Sonnen, Stem, SunPower, Sunrun, and Tesla. The partnership will enhance cooperation between Energy Web and SunSpec’s own Blockchain Work Group, while advancing the missions of both organizations. Energy Web’s global ecosystem of grid operators and other energy companies complements SunSpec’s ecosystem of leading renewable energy and DER tech companies.

“SunSpec’s focus on plug-and-play interoperability for solar PV and battery energy storage systems and Energy Web’s focus on building a public, open, digital ‘DNA’ for the future electricity system are a natural fit,” explained Jesse Morris, chief commercial officer of Energy Web. “As power grids around the world increasingly decentralize with DERs, the kinds of common standards and ‘soft’ infrastructure that we’re building will help speed innovation and adoption toward a low-carbon future.”

Last year saw 115 GWdc of new solar PV capacity come online worldwide, bringing global installed solar capacity to 627 GW. Bloomberg New Energy Finance’s most recent New Energy Outlook (2019) forecasts a further $4.2 trillion in solar investment and $843 billion in battery energy storage through 2050. One-third of new solar capacity is expected to be behind-the-meter distributed PV at homes and businesses.

“Distributed solar+storage is a cornerstone of the evolving electricity system,” added Tom Tansy, chairman of SunSpec. “As more markets move toward a digital smart grid, it is crucial to ensure that solar and storage assets are cybersecure, have verifiable identities, can participate in energy markets, and are ‘out of the box’ ready to perform as part of an integrated grid will be crucial. Our partnership with Energy Web is an exciting step in that direction.”

SunSpec and Energy Web are scoping their first joint projects currently.

Photo by Giorgio Trovato | Unsplash

News from Energy Web.

 
 


 

