ClipperCreek Solves Home Charging Once & For All With Dual Nozzle 40 Amp Home EVSE

August 18th, 2020 by Kyle Field

ClipperCreek has been in the electric vehicle charging game for longer than just about anyone else and is flipping the game on its head yet again with the introduction of a new dual nozzle 40 amp charging station. The new EVSE uses a single 50 amp circuit to deliver power to two electric vehicles at once.

Remember: EV chargers should only be configured to pull 80% of the rated load of the circuit they are connected to as the rating of the EVSE is simply the average power they pull. The amount of power pulled at startup can exceed this rating and lead to unsafe conditions. When in doubt, it’s best to consult a certified electrician for professional installation.

It is a beautifully simple solution that seems so obvious, it’s a wonder it took this long for someone to think of it. The new ClipperCreek HCS-D50 comes in 3 different flavors, depending on how it will connect to the home grid. A hardwired version lets homeowners and business owners wire the unit directly into a junction box, while two other versions come with NEMA 14-50 and NEMA 6-50 pigtails for a faster plug and play installation. In our new home, we opted to simply install NEMA 14-50 outlets to make the addition or removal of vehicle chargers easier.

For homeowners with a single electric vehicle charger, the new offering from ClipperCreek makes it easy to use that same circuit to add charging for a second vehicle for a total of 9.6 kW of charging capacity. When two vehicles are connected, the station splits the power evenly, delivering 20 amps to each vehicle. For those keeping score, that’s a not-too-shabby 4.8 kW (20 amps x 240 volts = 4,800 watts) of power being pushed to each vehicle. Over a typical 10-hour night time charging session, that’s around 48 kWh of power per vehicle. When a single vehicle is plugged in, the full 40 amps / 9.6 kW is delivered.

These stations aren’t specifically designed for the home, but as we look to the electric future, there is a strong case to be made for a pair of connected EV chargers to keep the family cars charged up.

The ClipperCreek HCS-D50 is also well suited for public charging installations, with a fully sealed NEMA 4 enclosure that’s equally happy indoors and outdoors. The housing of the unit itself is designed to store the excess cable for one of the charging nozzles. ClipperCreek also makes a slick yet simple J1772 holster to make it easy to keep the charging nozzles mounted on the wall when not in use. The unit comes with one holster while a second can be purchased for an affordable $19.

It can be mounted on a pedestal or wall-mounted, depending on the installation location. The ClipperCreek HCS-D50 is available for $1,499 or with $250 cash back for owners who trade in an existing ClipperCreek HCS station for the new unit.











