Electric Motorcycle Webinar, Hosted by Forth & CleanTechnica on August 19

August 16th, 2020 by Joe Wachunas

By Joe Wachunas and Sergio Lopez

CleanTechnica and the transportation nonprofit Forth are co-hosting a webinar on Wednesday, August 19, dedicated to riding the lightning on electric motorcycles. Three leading industry panelists will discuss developments in electric motorcycling and answer questions on models, rebates, and range.

Register here for this free webinar.

Our panelists include:

Dan Quick — Director of Communications, Zero Motorcycles

Dan Quick is probably too comfortable going faster than he should on two wheels. A veteran of the bicycle industry as both a competitor and brand marketer, Quick joined the Zero Motorcycles team following a stint in tech that briefly took him away from enthusiast industries.

Now, as the Director of Communications for the global leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, Quick leverages his years of brand management experience evangelizing for the green technologies that propel Zero’s award-winning product line.

Susanna Schick — E-motorcycle Contributor, CleanTechnica

Susanna has been an avid motorcyclist since the age of 15 when she launched her Vespa into the bushes. She has since learned how to ride properly and even raced for a few years.

Susanna’s been covering the electric motorcycle industry on CleanTechnica.com and other sites since 2009, and has owned a Zero FXS (or two) since 2013 as her primary vehicle. Her favorite cities are car-free, and she calls Barcelona home because the current mayor is working to make that happen.

Nick Schoeps — CEO, Upspun Design

Nick Schoeps is President of Upspun, an engineering design group with a focus on EV prototypes.

Nick is an e-motorsports veteran; he led the race team at Motoczysz to three consecutive Isle of Man TT victories. He’s since led projects for Bultaco Motors, Arcimoto, and Magna Intl, to name a few. Making its debut at EICMA 2019 was Nick’s latest passion project — a prototype electric motorbike collaboration with legendary designer Pierre Terblanche.









Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica member, supporter, or ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.

Sign up for our free daily newsletter or weekly newsletter to never miss a story.

Have a tip for CleanTechnica? Send us an email: tips@cleantechnica.com